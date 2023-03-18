RCB vs GG, WPL 2023: Sophie Devine smashes 36-ball 99, registers highest individual score in Women’s Premier League

Sophie Devine scored a brilliant 99 off 36 balls and narrowly missed out on a century for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Gujarat Giants in Match 16 of the WPL 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Devine hit eight sixes and nine boundaries en route to her blazing knock and was unfortunate to miss out on a century as Kim Garth dismissed her with Ashwani Kumar taking the catch and denying the milestone.

Chasing 189 runs to win, Devine shared a record 125-run stand off 57 deliveries with Smriti Mandha and was on course to achieve in what could had been a brilliant century.

In the process, Devine smashed the batting records as she surpassed UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy who had the highest batting score with a 47-ball 96 against RCB.

Another UP Warrioz batter figures in the top five list of top batters with Tahila McGrath scoring a 50-ball 90 against Delhi Capitals.