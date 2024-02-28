MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WPL 2024: Toss emerges as key factor in Bengaluru leg of Women’s Premier League as chasing teams rule the roost

In all five games, teams that have won the toss have chosen to chase, and barring UP Warriorz, which lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by two runs, all those teams have ended up on the winning side.

Published : Feb 28, 2024 19:46 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Mayank
DC’s Marizanne Kapp, MI’s Shabnim Ismail (pic) and RCB’s Renuka Singh Thakur have been successful in leading their team’s charge early on with the ball.
DC’s Marizanne Kapp, MI’s Shabnim Ismail (pic) and RCB’s Renuka Singh Thakur have been successful in leading their team’s charge early on with the ball. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/THE HINDU
infoIcon

DC’s Marizanne Kapp, MI’s Shabnim Ismail (pic) and RCB’s Renuka Singh Thakur have been successful in leading their team’s charge early on with the ball. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/THE HINDU

Choosing to field first after winning the toss at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is a no-brainer in. The high altitude, the small ground and the dew factor are known to all.

This trend holds true in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 matches held here.

In all five games, teams that have won the toss have chosen to chase, and barring UP Warriorz, which lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by two runs, all those teams have ended up on the winning side.

ALSO READ | Despite squad overhaul, wooden spoon continues to haunt misfiring Gujarat Giants

After the first two nail-biters, a glaring winning pattern has emerged in the last three games. The top three teams - Royal Challengers, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals - have utilised the PowerPlay to perfection, using their pacers to get early breakthroughs.

DC’s Marizanne Kapp, MI’s Shabnim Ismail and RCB’s Renuka Singh Thakur have been successful in leading their team’s charge early on. All three have used stump-to-stump lines and swung the new ball to force the batters to make mistakes.

After the pacers set the stage, the spinners take over. Sophie Molineux for RCB, Radha Yadav for DC and Amelia Kerr for MI have seamlessly sustained the pressure, accounting for 11 wickets between them.

The common factor that unite all teams that have achieved early success is their use of utility.

ALSO READ | Hard work, determination and a bit of kismet: For RCB’s Asha Sobhana, WPL is just the start

Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, the two teams that are yet to open their account in WPL 2024, haven’t been able to adapt to the conditions.

The Giants lost to RCB after managing only 107 runs batting first.

“Obviously, the conditions are in the favour of those teams that win the toss. But I don’t believe it’s difficult to win a game when you bat first. In the first six to 10 overs, you just have to be really disciplined,” Giants skipper Mooney said after the game against RCB.

“You should be aware of your scoring opportunities and what shots to play, assess them quickly, and ensure that the dugout understands what the wickets are doing. Perhaps we haven’t adapted as quickly as other teams who have batted first. So, moving forward, we need to figure out how to bat first on these wickets,” she added.

Related Topics

WPL 2024 /

Royal Challengers Bangalore /

Mumbai Indians /

Delhi Capitals /

Renuka Singh Thakur /

Shabnim Ismail /

Radha Yadav /

Amelia Kerr /

Gujarat Giants /

UP Warriorz

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League Semifinals, PKL 10 Live Score: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers; Puneri Paltan wins 37-21 vs Patna Pirates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Red Bull’s Christian Horner cleared of wrongdoing after investigation
    Team Sportstar
  3. Prague Masters 2024: Praggnanandhaa crushes Keymer in opener; Vidit, Gukesh draw
    PTI
  4. Indian sports wrap, February 28
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFG vs IRE, Test: Adair’s career-best fifer helps Ireland take control against Afghanistan on Day 1
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on WPL 2024

  1. WPL 2024: Toss emerges as key factor in Bengaluru leg of Women’s Premier League as chasing teams rule the roost
    Mayank
  2. WPL 2024: Despite squad overhaul, wooden spoon continues to haunt misfiring Gujarat Giants
    Mayank
  3. WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore looks to maintain win-streak as it faces Delhi Capitals
    Mayank
  4. WPL 2024: Struggling UP Warriorz eyes comeback against dominant Mumbai Indians
    Mayank
  5. DC bowler Arundhati fined for breaching WPL code
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League Semifinals, PKL 10 Live Score: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers; Puneri Paltan wins 37-21 vs Patna Pirates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Red Bull’s Christian Horner cleared of wrongdoing after investigation
    Team Sportstar
  3. Prague Masters 2024: Praggnanandhaa crushes Keymer in opener; Vidit, Gukesh draw
    PTI
  4. Indian sports wrap, February 28
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFG vs IRE, Test: Adair’s career-best fifer helps Ireland take control against Afghanistan on Day 1
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment