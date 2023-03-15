WPL 2023

UPW vs RCB Dream 11 Prediction WPL 2023: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Updates

Team Sportstar
15 March, 2023 13:43 IST
Smriti Mandhana-led RCB will look to register its first win in the tournament.

Smriti Mandhana-led RCB will look to register its first win in the tournament. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

It’s that time of the season when a Royal Challengers Bangalore fan whips out their calculator and hopes for the best for their team. With losses in all its five games so far, RCB now stares a bunch of math, counting on good performances and a whole lot of good luck to make the playoffs of the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League.

So how can RCB realistically make it to the top three, as things stand?

For starters, Smriti Mandhana’s band of stars need a win against the UP Warriorz  at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, Match 13
Wicket-keeper
Richa Ghosh
Batters
Alyssa Healy (C) S Mandhana S Devine K Navgire
All-rounders
E Perry T McGrath D Vaidya D Sharma
Bowlers
M Schutt S Ecclestone

UP Warriorz Probable Playing XI

K P Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, TM McGrath, DP Vaidya, DB Sharma, Alyssa Healy(C), S Ecclestone, S Ismail, K Anjali Sarwani, RS Gayakwad

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Playing XI

S Mandhana(C), DD Kasat, HC Knight, SFM Devine, EA Perry, Preeti Bose, S Asha, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, ML Schutt

Squads:

UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Lauren Bell, Grace Harris, Shivali Shinde, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose, Erin Burns, Kanika Ahuja, Sahana Pawar, Dane van Niekerk, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, Poonam Khemnar

Where can I watch the WPL match live?

The WPL matches will be telecast live on the Sports18 network and will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinemas app/website.

