Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of Match 13 of WPL 2023 as UP Warriorz take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 13 of WPL 2023 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
Megan Schutt strikes immediately after being introduced into the attack as she removes Tahila McGrath. Schutt induces an outside edge and Richa Ghosh pockets an excellent catch by grabbing it just inches above the ground. Brilliant start for RCB.
Sophie Devine strikes and gives RCB an early breakthrough as Vaidya plays across the line to a full delivery and misses the flick. The batter took the review but there was no bat involved and it was Umpire’s call on DRS. Devine then removed Healy who flicks a full delivery straight to the fielder at mid-wicket. What a start for RCB and this could be the day for Smriti Mandhana and Co.
Alyssa Healy and Devika Vaidya are out in the middle and will aim to give UP Warriorz a good start. With the ball it will be Sophie Devine who will start proceedings with the new ball.
“We would have looked to bowl first. But great opportunity for the batters to go out and put a score. Grace Harris is fit and comes in for Shabnim Ismail. RCB have a good batting line up and will come hard at us. I am really proud of the way we have played so far.”
“We will like to field first. It is a fresh wicket and we will try to use it. Thanks to all the fans for supporting us, we have not played the brand of cricket we would like it but we have been backed and we want to do it for each other. Kanika is fit and back into the XI.”
Alyssa Healy(w/c), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Kanika Ahuja
Royal Challengers Bangalore wins toss, opts to bowl first
We are all set for the toss as the players are warming up and Bangalore will hope to win the toss and end their losing streak. They have lost five and are almost out of the tournament.
Where can I watch the WPL match live?
The WPL matches will be telecast live on the Sports18 network and will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinemas app/website.
Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose, Erin Burns, Kanika Ahuja, Sahana Pawar, Dane van Niekerk, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, Poonam Khemnar
Alyssa Healy(w/c), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Lauren Bell, Grace Harris, Shivali Shinde, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri
S Mandhana(C), DD Kasat, HC Knight, SFM Devine, EA Perry, Preeti Bose, S Asha, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, ML Schutt
K P Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, TM McGrath, DP Vaidya, DB Sharma, Alyssa Healy(C), S Ecclestone, S Ismail, K Anjali Sarwani, RS Gayakwad
Wicket-keeper
Richa Ghosh
Batters
Alyssa Healy (C) S Mandhana S Devine K Navgire
All-rounders
E Perry T McGrath D Vaidya D Sharma
Bowlers
M Schutt S Ecclestone
It’s that time of the season when a Royal Challengers Bangalore fan whips out their calculator and hopes for the best for their team. With losses in all its five games so far, RCB now stares a bunch of math, counting on good performances and a whole lot of good luck to make the playoffs of the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League.
So how can RCB realistically make it to the top three, as things stand?
For starters, Smriti Mandhana’s band of stars need a win against the UP Warriorz at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.