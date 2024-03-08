WPL 2024: Deepti Sharma takes hat-trick; becomes first Indian to do so in Women’s Premier League

Deepti Sharma became the first Indian to get a hat-trick in the Women’s Premier League, when she forced Delhi Capitals on the backfoot, with three consecutive wickets over two overs, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday.

Deepti caught the Capitals captain Meg Lanning leg-before, and then bowled a phenomenal penultimate over, taking the wickets of Annabel Sutherland and Arundhati Reddy as DC slumped to a one-run loss to UP Warriorz.

Deepti’s hat-trick was the first in this edition of the tournament while she is just the second cricketer to do so in the history of the league. The only other player to do so was Izzy Wong, who did it against the Warriorz last year in the eliminator.

Interestingly, it was Deepti had stood at the other end of the pitch during that spell.

However, against the Capitals today, Deepti took centre-stage, scoring a half-century (59 off 48 balls) and taking four wickets of 19 runs, which earned her the Player of the Match Award.

The win for the Warriorz tonight, took its points tally to six, level with Royal Challengers Bangalore, and kept its chances to progress in the tournament, alive.