MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WPL 2024: Deepti Sharma takes hat-trick; becomes first Indian to do so in Women’s Premier League

Deepti Sharma became the first Indian to get a hat-trick in the Women’s Premier League, with three consecutive wickets over two overs, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday.

Published : Mar 08, 2024 22:48 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
UP Warriorz’s Deepti Sharma and captain Alyssa Healy celebrate a wicket in the Women’s Premier League (WPL).
UP Warriorz’s Deepti Sharma and captain Alyssa Healy celebrate a wicket in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

UP Warriorz’s Deepti Sharma and captain Alyssa Healy celebrate a wicket in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). | Photo Credit: PTI

Deepti Sharma became the first Indian to get a hat-trick in the Women’s Premier League, when she forced Delhi Capitals on the backfoot, with three consecutive wickets over two overs, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday.

Deepti caught the Capitals captain Meg Lanning leg-before, and then bowled a phenomenal penultimate over, taking the wickets of Annabel Sutherland and Arundhati Reddy as DC slumped to a one-run loss to UP Warriorz.

Deepti’s hat-trick was the first in this edition of the tournament while she is just the second cricketer to do so in the history of the league. The only other player to do so was Izzy Wong, who did it against the Warriorz last year in the eliminator.

ALSO READ: WPL 2024: Saika Ishaque spins Mumbai Indians Women to 42-run win over UP Warriorz

Interestingly, it was Deepti had stood at the other end of the pitch during that spell.

However, against the Capitals today, Deepti took centre-stage, scoring a half-century (59 off 48 balls) and taking four wickets of 19 runs, which earned her the Player of the Match Award.

The win for the Warriorz tonight, took its points tally to six, level with Royal Challengers Bangalore, and kept its chances to progress in the tournament, alive.

Related Topics

Deepti Sharma /

UP Warriorz

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wrestling: UWW supports WFI, says it will not accept entries for competitions from any other entity
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal waves off ticket discounts after Mohun Bagan threatens to boycott Kolkata derby
    Team Sportstar
  3. French Open 2024: Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya enter semis; Sindhu loses to Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei
    PTI
  4. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Rohit, Gill centuries put India in control on Day 2
    Shayan Acharya
  5. WPL 2024: Deepti Sharma takes hat-trick; becomes first Indian to do so in Women’s Premier League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on WPL 2024

  1. WPL 2024: Deepti Sharma takes hat-trick; becomes first Indian to do so in Women’s Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  2. WPL 2024: Meet Meera, the jersey seller travelling across India promoting women’s cricket
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. WPL 2024: In-form Delhi Capitals looks to continue winning streak, faces UP Warriorz
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. WPL 2024: Saika Ishaque spins Mumbai Indians Women to 42-run win over UP Warriorz 
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. WPL 2024: Jonassen on contemplating retirement, an Aussie comeback and power of having a point to prove
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wrestling: UWW supports WFI, says it will not accept entries for competitions from any other entity
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal waves off ticket discounts after Mohun Bagan threatens to boycott Kolkata derby
    Team Sportstar
  3. French Open 2024: Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya enter semis; Sindhu loses to Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei
    PTI
  4. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Rohit, Gill centuries put India in control on Day 2
    Shayan Acharya
  5. WPL 2024: Deepti Sharma takes hat-trick; becomes first Indian to do so in Women’s Premier League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment