WPL 2024: Saika Ishaque spins Mumbai Indians Women to 42-run win over UP Warriorz 

“’Tis grace hath brought me safe thus far, And grace will lead me home.”

One wouldn’t blame the UP Warriorz for muttering this under their breath during the entirety of the chase, hoping for a miracle as the top order wobbled again, this time chasing 161 to win against the Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Thursday. Alas, Grace Harris can only bail you out so many times, as UP Warriorz discovered in a deflating 42-run win.

Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bat on a fresh central strip at the Kotla. Chamari Athapaththu made early inroads, removing both openers with just 17 runs on the board. Rajeshwari Gayakwad cleaned up Nat Sciver-Brunt (45, 31b, 8x4) with a slightly faster delivery that kept low.

Harmanpreet (33, 30b, 3x4, 1x6) cautiously kept her company but soon lost her off stump to a ripper from Saima Thakor, becoming her first WPL scalp. Deepti Sharma made short work of Amanjot Kaur, but a quickfire 43-run stand between S. Sajana and Amelia Kerr helped MI get to 160.

Shabnim Ismail breathed fire as expected, leaving Alyssa Healy and Kiran Navgire feeling claustrophobic at the crease. Saika Ishaque sent Kiran back first, using her struggles to pick the line of the ball against her. Hayley Matthews saw out Athapaththu while Ismail bowled Healy to leave Warriorz reeling.

The desperation for a win that would open up the table weighed heavy on Harris’ shoulders as she nervously played 14 deliveries without scoring. She managed two massive sixes, one of which she opened her account with, but fell after a laboured 23-ball 15.

Deepti, who scored her maiden WPL fifty, may have managed a six off the last ball, against last-ball-six hero Sajana no less, but the Warriorz’ fate was sealed long before the final ball was bowled.