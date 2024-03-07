MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WPL 2024: Saika Ishaque spins Mumbai Indians Women to 42-run win over UP Warriorz 

Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bat on a fresh central strip at the Kotla. Chamari Athapaththu made early inroads, removing both openers with just 17 runs on the board. Rajeshwari Gayakwad cleaned up Nat Sciver-Brunt (45,31b, 8x4) with a slightly faster delivery that kept low.

Published : Mar 07, 2024 22:59 IST - 2 MINS READ

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
Harmanpreet Kaur in action against UP Warriorz.
Harmanpreet Kaur in action against UP Warriorz. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

Harmanpreet Kaur in action against UP Warriorz. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu

“’Tis grace hath brought me safe thus far, And grace will lead me home.”

One wouldn’t blame the UP Warriorz for muttering this under their breath during the entirety of the chase, hoping for a miracle as the top order wobbled again, this time chasing 161 to win against the Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Thursday. Alas, Grace Harris can only bail you out so many times, as UP Warriorz discovered in a deflating 42-run win.

Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bat on a fresh central strip at the Kotla. Chamari Athapaththu made early inroads, removing both openers with just 17 runs on the board. Rajeshwari Gayakwad cleaned up Nat Sciver-Brunt (45, 31b, 8x4) with a slightly faster delivery that kept low.

UP-W vs MI-W Highlights WPL 2024: Saika Ishaque takes three, Mumbai beats UP by 42 runs

Harmanpreet (33, 30b, 3x4, 1x6) cautiously kept her company but soon lost her off stump to a ripper from Saima Thakor, becoming her first WPL scalp. Deepti Sharma made short work of Amanjot Kaur, but a quickfire 43-run stand between S. Sajana and Amelia Kerr helped MI get to 160.

Shabnim Ismail breathed fire as expected, leaving Alyssa Healy and Kiran Navgire feeling claustrophobic at the crease. Saika Ishaque sent Kiran back first, using her struggles to pick the line of the ball against her. Hayley Matthews saw out Athapaththu while Ismail bowled Healy to leave Warriorz reeling.

The desperation for a win that would open up the table weighed heavy on Harris’ shoulders as she nervously played 14 deliveries without scoring. She managed two massive sixes, one of which she opened her account with, but fell after a laboured 23-ball 15.

Deepti, who scored her maiden WPL fifty, may have managed a six off the last ball, against last-ball-six hero Sajana no less, but the Warriorz’ fate was sealed long before the final ball was bowled.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mumbai Indians Women /

UP Warriorz

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Prague Masters: Gukesh beats Keymer, Praggnanandhaa draws with Bartel
    PTI
  2. Prague Masters: All games drawn in final round, R Praggnanandhaa finishes joint second
    PTI
  3. French Open 2024: Sindhu, Treesa-Gayatri enter quarterfinals, Srikanth knocked out
    PTI
  4. WPL 2024: Saika Ishaque spins Mumbai Indians Women to 42-run win over UP Warriorz 
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. Al Nassr vs Al Raed LIVE score Saudi Pro League: NAS 1-1 RAE; Ronaldo strikes post, Yayha goal makes it level
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on WPL 2024

  1. WPL 2024: Saika Ishaque spins Mumbai Indians Women to 42-run win over UP Warriorz 
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. WPL 2024: Jonassen on contemplating retirement, an Aussie comeback and power of having a point to prove
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. UP-W vs MI-W Highlights WPL 2024: Saika Ishaque takes three, Mumbai beats UP by 42 runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL 2024: Mooney stars as Gujarat beats Bangalore by 19 runs, registers first win of season
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians looks to return to winning ways against struggling UP Warriorz
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Prague Masters: Gukesh beats Keymer, Praggnanandhaa draws with Bartel
    PTI
  2. Prague Masters: All games drawn in final round, R Praggnanandhaa finishes joint second
    PTI
  3. French Open 2024: Sindhu, Treesa-Gayatri enter quarterfinals, Srikanth knocked out
    PTI
  4. WPL 2024: Saika Ishaque spins Mumbai Indians Women to 42-run win over UP Warriorz 
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. Al Nassr vs Al Raed LIVE score Saudi Pro League: NAS 1-1 RAE; Ronaldo strikes post, Yayha goal makes it level
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment