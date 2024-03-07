MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Trescothick looks at the positives despite England’s middle-order collapse on Day 1

On the first day of the fifth Test, England lost its last seven wickets for just 43 runs, despite being comfortably placed at 175 for 3 at one point in time.

Published : Mar 07, 2024 19:07 IST , Dharamshala - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
FILE- England player Jonny Bairstow in conversation with Marcus Trescothick 
FILE- England player Jonny Bairstow in conversation with Marcus Trescothick  | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE- England player Jonny Bairstow in conversation with Marcus Trescothick  | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

It has been a quiet series for England’s middle-order. Despite having the likes of Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow in its ranks, the touring side struggled to get going in the Indian conditions.

Things were no different on Thursday as England lost its last seven wickets for just 43 runs, despite being comfortably placed at 175 for 3 at one point in time. Marcus Trescothick, the team’s assistant coach. However, looked at the positives.

ALSO READ: IND vs ENG, 5th Test: After seven years of international cricket, I know how to read wickets, says Kuldeep

“What is it when players don’t score runs? It’s a lack of form, and confidence when they don’t get runs. There is nothing specific that you play, whether it’s here or in New Zealand or Australia, for lack of form. That’s what happens, people go through spells where they don’t score the volume of runs. It’s not technical, it can be mental. It can be confidence and all these different things,” Trescothick said.

“Of course, you get tested and that’s why it’s hard work, and that’s why five-Test match series is harder than three because you get to face the bowler over and over again. It’s tough…”

However, he has no ‘fear or problem’ with any of the players or what they have done. “It’s how the series has come about. Everyone goes through good spells and bad spells. It’s just the way it is,” the former batter said.

ALSO READ: From Clapton to Kanye: Barmy Army trumpeter Simon Finch has found his new stage on the cricket field

Despite a promising start, the England team was bundled out for 218 as it could not play Kuldeep Yadav. “We could all see there were some deliveries bowled that had more spin than we’d seen for a while and more spin than anyone else has got on this pitch so far on day one. Give him credit, he bowled well,” Trescothick said.

“When you get a wrist-spinner with variations, of course, if you don’t pick it, then you’re in a lot of trouble, but he also bowled deliveries they did pick, and they spun, and they managed to still miss them. That’s the way it goes sometimes…”

Related stories

Related Topics

Marcus Trescothick /

India /

England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian Sports News Wrap: March 7
    Team Sportstar
  2. UP-W vs MI-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Women win toss, opts to bat first vs Up Warriorz
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Trescothick looks at the positives despite England’s middle-order collapse on Day 1
    Shayan Acharya
  4. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: After seven years of international cricket, I know how to read wickets, says Kuldeep
    Shayan Acharya
  5. WPL 2024: Jonassen on contemplating retirement, an Aussie comeback and power of having a point to prove
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Trescothick looks at the positives despite England’s middle-order collapse on Day 1
    Shayan Acharya
  2. From Clapton to Kanye: Barmy Army trumpeter Simon Finch has found his new stage on the cricket field
    Shayan Acharya
  3. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: India in driver’s seat after Kuldeep, Jaiswal leave England with a mountain to climb
    Shayan Acharya
  4. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes fastest Indian to score 1000 Test runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Jaiswal surpasses Virat Kohli in most runs in a Test series by an Indian list
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian Sports News Wrap: March 7
    Team Sportstar
  2. UP-W vs MI-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Women win toss, opts to bat first vs Up Warriorz
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Trescothick looks at the positives despite England’s middle-order collapse on Day 1
    Shayan Acharya
  4. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: After seven years of international cricket, I know how to read wickets, says Kuldeep
    Shayan Acharya
  5. WPL 2024: Jonassen on contemplating retirement, an Aussie comeback and power of having a point to prove
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment