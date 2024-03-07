IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Trescothick looks at the positives despite England’s middle-order collapse on Day 1

It has been a quiet series for England’s middle-order. Despite having the likes of Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow in its ranks, the touring side struggled to get going in the Indian conditions.

Things were no different on Thursday as England lost its last seven wickets for just 43 runs, despite being comfortably placed at 175 for 3 at one point in time. Marcus Trescothick, the team’s assistant coach. However, looked at the positives.

“What is it when players don’t score runs? It’s a lack of form, and confidence when they don’t get runs. There is nothing specific that you play, whether it’s here or in New Zealand or Australia, for lack of form. That’s what happens, people go through spells where they don’t score the volume of runs. It’s not technical, it can be mental. It can be confidence and all these different things,” Trescothick said.

“Of course, you get tested and that’s why it’s hard work, and that’s why five-Test match series is harder than three because you get to face the bowler over and over again. It’s tough…”

However, he has no ‘fear or problem’ with any of the players or what they have done. “It’s how the series has come about. Everyone goes through good spells and bad spells. It’s just the way it is,” the former batter said.

Despite a promising start, the England team was bundled out for 218 as it could not play Kuldeep Yadav. “We could all see there were some deliveries bowled that had more spin than we’d seen for a while and more spin than anyone else has got on this pitch so far on day one. Give him credit, he bowled well,” Trescothick said.

“When you get a wrist-spinner with variations, of course, if you don’t pick it, then you’re in a lot of trouble, but he also bowled deliveries they did pick, and they spun, and they managed to still miss them. That’s the way it goes sometimes…”