IND vs ENG, 5th Test: After seven years of international cricket, I know how to read wickets, says Kuldeep

Kuldeep Yadav believes bowling is all about fitness. Over the last 18 months, the wrist-spinner worked hard on his fitness, under the supervision of the experts, and that eventually reflected on his improved bowling performance.

Having played in four Tests in the ongoing series against England, he has claimed 17 wickets - the best being his five-wicket haul at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday.

While his spin masterclass bundled out England for 218 in the first innings, Kuldeep does not want to rest on his laurels.

“It was an interesting phase,” he said about his journey so far. He made his red-ball debut for India at the same venue, back in 2017, and played a key role in guiding the team to a series win against Australia. But since then, he has featured in just 11 Tests, and against England, he once again stamped his class.

“It has been seven years since my debut. I have become a lot more mature about my bowling. I understand my game a lot better now. I know how to read the wickets,” he said.

In this series, Kuldeep has bowled long spells - 12 overs in the first innings of the Rajkot Test, 14 in the fourth innings in Ranchi and 15 in Dharamsala, he had a 15-over spell. While fitness has been a game-changer, the nature of the wicket, too, benefitted him.

“The wicket is good. It is unlikely to break considering the cold weather. It was cold in the first hour and the ball was gripping,” he said. “I was just trying to put revs on the ball. I was using the drift well on both sides, and I am very happy we were able to get them out for 218 as it is a good wicket…”

Playing regularly helps a spinner to focus on the length and try to hit a good length.

“At times you change plans as per conditions. If you are getting drift, then you have to think about the lines as well. The more you play, the easier it becomes to control,” he said.

A few years ago, Kuldeep changed his action and looked off-colour. But overcoming the challenges, he returned to the fold. “It took six to eight months to find that rhythm. Now, things are all set and I am enjoying it. In Ranchi, I tried something with my run-up, and I practise that regularly, so that if needed, I am ready with that as well,” he said.

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates taking a five-wicket haul, with his last victim being Ben Stokes, the captain of England. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy / The Hindu

While Kuldeep grabbed the limelight with a fifer, it was a milestone moment for Ravichandran Ashwin as he played his 100th Test and claimed four wickets. For Kuldeep, Ashwin has always been a great motivator.

“I have been playing international cricket for seven years and I have played a lot with Ash bhai and Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) bhai. In some series, there were not many opportunities. I have learned a lot from Ashwin and Jadeja,” he said.

“In Hyderabad, we had a long chat and Ash bhai told me what are the changes that I need to do in terms of the mindset. He gives a lot of ideas and he’s a special player. When you have got two senior spinners, your burden often gets reduced…”

As the Indian players walked off the pitch after bundling out England, a generous Ashwin gave the ball back to Kuldeep and asked him to keep it. “Ash bhai told me that he has 35 balls, and asked me to keep this one,” Kuldeep said with a smile.