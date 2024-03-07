Nashville vs Inter Miami: CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16: Preview, predicted XI, LIVE streaming info

Nashville will host the Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami in the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 at the Geodis Park in Nashville on Friday.

PREVIEW

Inter Miami will enter the brief midweek pause in MLS regular season action on stellar form after registering a record-breaking 5-0 win over rival Orlando City SC to register the largest margin of victory in Club history.

Miami will be participating in the tournament for the first time in Club history. The R16 stage will be a two-leg series.

Tata Martino’s side is unbeaten in the past three matches against Tennessee-based side, earning a 2-1 in the Round of 16 of the U.S. Open Cup last May, winning the 2023 Leagues Cup title via a penalty shootout in the final in August, and most recently playing out a hard fought goalless draw during the preseason also in August.

Meanwhile, Nashville will enter the matchup the after collecting two points from two draws in the team’s opening league fixtures. In the team’s latest matchup, it drew 1-1 against the Colorado Rapids on March 2.

Predicted 11s

Inter Miami: Callender; Gressel, Aviles, Freire, Alba; Ruiz, Busquets, Gomez; Messi, Suarez, Taylor

Nashville: Willis; MacNaughton, Zimmerman, Maher; Moore, Davis, Godoy, Muyl, Shaffelburg; Boyd, Bunbury