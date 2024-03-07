MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Winners of Asian Games, Asian Team Championships to receive cash prize of over one crore: BAI

The women’s team that won the historic Badminton Asia Team Championship crown last month will get Rs 35 lakh while the 2022 Asian Games gold medallist duo Satwik-Chirag will be awarded Rs 12 lakh.

Published : Mar 07, 2024 19:48 IST , Hyderabad - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
FILE PHOTO:  2022 Asian Games gold medallist men’s doubles combination of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be awarded Rs 12 lakh.
FILE PHOTO:  2022 Asian Games gold medallist men’s doubles combination of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be awarded Rs 12 lakh. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO:  2022 Asian Games gold medallist men’s doubles combination of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be awarded Rs 12 lakh. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Badminton Association of India has announced a cash incentive of over Rs. 1.12 crore to the players and support staff for their success in major international tournaments including the Asian Games, Badminton Asia Team Championship and the BWF World Junior Championships.

The women’s team that won the historic Badminton Asia Team Championship (BATC) crown last month will get Rs 35 lakh, 2022 Asian Games gold medallist men’s doubles combination of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be awarded Rs 12 lakh, 2022 Asian Games men’s singles bronze medallist H S Prannoy will receive Rs 5 lakh while the men’s team that bagged the 2022 Asian Games silver for the first time will collectively get a prize sum of Rs 40 lakh.

The BAI has also rewarded 2023 BWF World Championships bronze medallist Ayush Shetty (Rs 1 lakh), Badminton Asia Junior U-15 boys singles champion Bornil Aakash Changmai (Rs 2 lakh), U-17 girls singles silver medallist Tanvi Sharma (Rs 1 lakh) and U-15 boys singles bronze medallist Jagsher Singh Khangurra (Rs 50,000).

“Indian badminton is on the upswing and this has been achieved due to the hard work and dedication of the players and the support staff. BAI has always been at the forefront of applauding the success of the players and this cash prize is just another way of acknowledging their efforts and incentivising the future generation to aim for bigger success,” said BAI General Secretary Sanjay Mishra.

ALSO READ | Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth retires from international badminton

BAI has also decided to give a prize money of Rs 18 lakh for the Yonex-Sunrise 45th Indian Masters National Badminton Championships to be held in Panchkula, Haryana from March 16.

“The participation and level of competition has been going up over the years and many players are now making a mark on the international circuit. A sizable prize money for the Masters Nationals will only help popularise the Masters circuit in the country and attract many more talented shuttlers to continue playing and winning laurels for the country,” Mishra further added.

The support staff accompanying the women’s team at BATC and the Asian Games men’s team will also earn Rs 18 lakh each.

Related stories

Related Topics

Badminton Association of India /

2022 Asian Games /

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy /

Chirag Shetty /

BWF /

Sanjay Mishra /

H S Prannoy /

BAI

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Nashville vs Inter Miami LIVE streaming, CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16: Preview, predicted XI, when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  2. French Open 2024: Sindhu enters quarterfinals, Srikanth knocked out
    PTI
  3. Winners of Asian Games, Asian Team Championships to receive cash prize of over one crore: BAI
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. UP-W vs MI-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024: Athapaththu double strike dents Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  5. Jeddah Grand Prix: “Anything is possible” says Hamilton of a Verstappen move to Mercedes 
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Winners of Asian Games, Asian Team Championships to receive cash prize of over one crore: BAI
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. French Open 2024: Sindhu enters quarterfinals, Srikanth knocked out
    PTI
  3. French Open 2024: Sindhu, Srikanth enter second round; Prannoy loses
    PTI
  4. Satwik-Chirag, Treesa-Gayatri, Lakshya win opening round of French Open
    PTI
  5. Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth retires from international badminton
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Nashville vs Inter Miami LIVE streaming, CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16: Preview, predicted XI, when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  2. French Open 2024: Sindhu enters quarterfinals, Srikanth knocked out
    PTI
  3. Winners of Asian Games, Asian Team Championships to receive cash prize of over one crore: BAI
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. UP-W vs MI-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024: Athapaththu double strike dents Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  5. Jeddah Grand Prix: “Anything is possible” says Hamilton of a Verstappen move to Mercedes 
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment