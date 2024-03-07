Winners of Asian Games, Asian Team Championships to receive cash prize of over one crore: BAI

The Badminton Association of India has announced a cash incentive of over Rs. 1.12 crore to the players and support staff for their success in major international tournaments including the Asian Games, Badminton Asia Team Championship and the BWF World Junior Championships.

The women’s team that won the historic Badminton Asia Team Championship (BATC) crown last month will get Rs 35 lakh, 2022 Asian Games gold medallist men’s doubles combination of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be awarded Rs 12 lakh, 2022 Asian Games men’s singles bronze medallist H S Prannoy will receive Rs 5 lakh while the men’s team that bagged the 2022 Asian Games silver for the first time will collectively get a prize sum of Rs 40 lakh.

The BAI has also rewarded 2023 BWF World Championships bronze medallist Ayush Shetty (Rs 1 lakh), Badminton Asia Junior U-15 boys singles champion Bornil Aakash Changmai (Rs 2 lakh), U-17 girls singles silver medallist Tanvi Sharma (Rs 1 lakh) and U-15 boys singles bronze medallist Jagsher Singh Khangurra (Rs 50,000).

“Indian badminton is on the upswing and this has been achieved due to the hard work and dedication of the players and the support staff. BAI has always been at the forefront of applauding the success of the players and this cash prize is just another way of acknowledging their efforts and incentivising the future generation to aim for bigger success,” said BAI General Secretary Sanjay Mishra.

BAI has also decided to give a prize money of Rs 18 lakh for the Yonex-Sunrise 45th Indian Masters National Badminton Championships to be held in Panchkula, Haryana from March 16.

“The participation and level of competition has been going up over the years and many players are now making a mark on the international circuit. A sizable prize money for the Masters Nationals will only help popularise the Masters circuit in the country and attract many more talented shuttlers to continue playing and winning laurels for the country,” Mishra further added.

The support staff accompanying the women’s team at BATC and the Asian Games men’s team will also earn Rs 18 lakh each.