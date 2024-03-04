MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Coach Mohammed Siyadatullah Siddiqui quits Gopi Chand Academy, to join Oregon Badminton Academy in US

For long, the 40-year-old Siyadutt has been one of those very few whom the chief national coach, P. Gopi Chand, has always looked up to to take up the role of a travelling coach.

Published : Mar 04, 2024 17:42 IST , Hyderabad - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Badminton coach Mohammed Siyadutullah Siddiqui with the victorious Indian team during the 2022 Thomas Cup.
Badminton coach Mohammed Siyadutullah Siddiqui with the victorious Indian team during the 2022 Thomas Cup. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Badminton coach Mohammed Siyadutullah Siddiqui with the victorious Indian team during the 2022 Thomas Cup. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The support staff at the Gopi Chand Academy might not be the same again with one of the most trusted and respected coaches, Mohammed Siyadatullah Siddiqui, moving over to the Oregon Badminton Academy in the United States of America (USA).

For long, the 40-year-old Siyadutt has been one of those very few whom the chief national coach, P. Gopi Chand, has always looked up to to take up the role of a travelling coach, and with an impressive record too.

“It has been a terrific journey so far for me, having started my playing career in Mahabubnagar in 2000. Because of the injury, I stopped playing and started as a coach at the Gopi Academy (Gachibowli) from 2004,” Siyadutt, as he is better known in the badminton circles, told Sportstar.

The fact that Siyadutt could mentor the likes of Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth when they won the prestigious China Open titles was itself a tribute to his efficacy and the kind of faith the players, including the lead shuttlers, had in him.

READ: Satwik-Chirag pair eyes 2022 en core in French Open

“Yes, I owe a lot to Gopi anna (brother). He is the reason for who I am today. And I enjoyed every minute, picking up so many things in the art of coaching from him. I am glad that I have played my bit in the success stories of some of the most famous names in Indian badminton in the last two decades,” Siyadutt, who joined the national team as singles coach in 2004, said.

Since then, he has been an integral part of many memorable moments in Indian badminton, including the 2018 Commonwealth Games team gold and the Thomas Cup gold, besides helping the players script winning moments in many Super Series too.

Reflecting on the Oregon Badminton Academy, a full-fledged USA Badminton (USAB) certified badminton facility located in the city of Beaverton in the Portland Metropolitan area of Oregon, Siyadutt said the mission was to provide the best-in-class badminton facility and infrastructure through a comprehensive list of high-quality badminton services including coaching/training programmes at all levels and age groups besides fitness programmes.

“I hope I will help the Oregon Academy produce champion shuttlers in the near future,” he signed off.

Related Topics

Kidambi Srikanth /

Saina Nehwal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Coach Mohammed Siyadatullah Siddiqui quits Gopi Chand Academy, to join Oregon Badminton Academy in US
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Indian men and women Table Tennis teams qualify for Paris 2024 Olympics
    PTI
  3. World Olympic boxing qualifiers: Jaismine loses to Japan’s Taguchi, three Indians exit
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ashwin always trying to find ways to get you out: Joe Root
    PTI
  5. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Day 3 Semifinal 2024: Mumbai beats Tamil Nadu; Rathod, Wadkar put Vidarbha ahead of MP by 261 runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Coach Mohammed Siyadatullah Siddiqui quits Gopi Chand Academy, to join Oregon Badminton Academy in US
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Satwik-Chirag pair eyes 2022 en core in French Open
    PTI
  3. German Open 2024: Jolly-Gayatri bow out of quarterfinals, lose to Chinese pair of Jing-Min
    PTI
  4. German Open: Jolly-Gayatri advance to quarterfinals
    PTI
  5. P.V. Sindhu: Bouncing back in style at Badminton Asia Team Championships
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Coach Mohammed Siyadatullah Siddiqui quits Gopi Chand Academy, to join Oregon Badminton Academy in US
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Indian men and women Table Tennis teams qualify for Paris 2024 Olympics
    PTI
  3. World Olympic boxing qualifiers: Jaismine loses to Japan’s Taguchi, three Indians exit
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ashwin always trying to find ways to get you out: Joe Root
    PTI
  5. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Day 3 Semifinal 2024: Mumbai beats Tamil Nadu; Rathod, Wadkar put Vidarbha ahead of MP by 261 runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment