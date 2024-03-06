MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Williamson reminisces ‘surreal’ feeling of being surrounded by Tendulkar, Dravid on debut in 2010

The 33-year-old Williamson, who made his Test debut against India in 2010 will be completing a century of Tests in the second match of the two-Test series against Australia on Friday.

Published : Mar 06, 2024 16:55 IST , CHRISTCHURCH - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand’s Kane Williamson celebrates his century during day four of the second cricket test match between New Zealand and South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton on February 16, 2024.
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand’s Kane Williamson celebrates his century during day four of the second cricket test match between New Zealand and South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton on February 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand’s Kane Williamson celebrates his century during day four of the second cricket test match between New Zealand and South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton on February 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Set to play his 100th Test match, star New Zealand batter Kane Williamson on Wednesday recollected the “surreal” feeling he had when he was surrounded by the legendary Indian cricketers, including the iconic Sachin Tendulkar, during his debut Test in Ahmedabad in 2010.

The 33-year-old Williamson, who made 131 in New Zealand’s first innings in the drawn Ahmedabad Test on debut, will be completing a century of Tests in the second match of the two-Test series against Australia beginning here on Friday.

“I remember walking out and looking around the field and seeing all my heroes. I used to love playing backyard cricket as a youngster, and all those guys were in that team that I would try and select,” Williamson told reporters.

“It was Tendulkar and Laxman and Dravid, and it was kind of like, ‘How am I here? I’d better start watching the ball and try and compete’.

“It was quite surreal. I remember being quite eager to try and get into the opposition’s dressing room and chat to some of those guys if I could.” In that match, Virender Sehwag made 173, while Rahul Dravid scored 104 and Tendulkar 40 in India’s first innings total of 487.

Ninety-nine Tests and more than 10 years later, Williamson said he is still learning.

ALSO READ | IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma backs BCCI directive on domestic cricket in wake of Kishan-Shreyas saga

“Then a few grey hairs later and (after) a number of different experiences over that time, there’s not been many days - probably any - where I haven’t tried to improve and get better as a player,” said the right-handed batter who has scored 8675 runs at an average of 55.25, with the help of 32 hundreds and 33 fifties.

“It’s never a perfect journey. You go through so much. The format of Test cricket in particular really takes you through that. The learning - physically, (and) mentally - the reflection, (and) the memories of almost every Test that when you sit down and dissect it, there’s so much that you do recall.” One of Williamson’s career milestones was New Zealand’s World Test Championships final win against India in 2021 in Southampton, England.

“The Test Championship final (against India in 2021) is something that stands out for a number of different reasons. But it’s a journey, and the highlights aren’t there without the other.

“They’re all experiences that you value and learn from. To perhaps reflect on hundred of those, it’s something I never could have imagined.”

Related stories

Related Topics

New Zealand /

Kane Williamson /

Sachin Tendulkar /

Australia /

Rahul Dravid /

World Test Championship

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Williamson reminisces ‘surreal’ feeling of being surrounded by Tendulkar, Dravid on debut in 2010
    PTI
  2. Indian men’s hockey team to begin Paris Olympics 2024 campaign against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Coach Chandrakant Pandit criticises selective use of DRS after MP’s semifinal defeat to Vidarbha
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Kane Williamson declines allegations that New Zealand ‘forced’ Neil Wagner to retire
    PTI
  5. Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti accused of alleged tax fraud
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Williamson reminisces ‘surreal’ feeling of being surrounded by Tendulkar, Dravid on debut in 2010
    PTI
  2. NZ vs AUS, 2nd Test: Southee hints at shock Wagner return after O’Rourke injury
    PTI
  3. Bangladesh names Najmul Hossain Shanto as captain in all-formats
    AFP
  4. In Virat’s absence, great chance for England to win series: Stuart Broad
    PTI
  5. It was less than ideal, affected my family more: Maxwell on Adelaide night out fiasco
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Williamson reminisces ‘surreal’ feeling of being surrounded by Tendulkar, Dravid on debut in 2010
    PTI
  2. Indian men’s hockey team to begin Paris Olympics 2024 campaign against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Coach Chandrakant Pandit criticises selective use of DRS after MP’s semifinal defeat to Vidarbha
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Kane Williamson declines allegations that New Zealand ‘forced’ Neil Wagner to retire
    PTI
  5. Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti accused of alleged tax fraud
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment