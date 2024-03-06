IND vs ENG: ‘India’s skill has been a lot better than ours,’ says Stokes ahead of fifth Test

When England travelled to India in January, it had great expectations of a series win under the leadership of Ben Stokes.

True to its reputation, ‘Bazball’ did have an impact in the opening Test in Hyderabad as the touring side defeated India, boosting its morale.

However, as the series progressed, India bounced back in style and eventually pocketed the five-match Test series. Ahead of the final Test, beginning in Dharamsala on Thursday, England captain Stokes believes that after the first Test, India played better cricket to seal the series.

“We have been good in a lot of periods on this tour. The thing I look back on is when the game has been in the balance, India have been better than us in those moments on more than one occasion,” Stokes said.

“In the first game, we needed to bowl India out for 220 and were a lot better than them at that moment. The games after that, when the game has been on the line, their skill has been a lot better than ours, whether that be India with the bat or India the ball. It’s skill versus skill and in the moments that have mattered, since the first game, India have been better…”

For the fifth Test, England made one change to the team from the Test in Ranchi, with pacer Mark Wood replacing Ollie Robinson. Though Shoaib Bashir was named in the final eleven, he skipped the training session on the eve of the game due to a ‘slightly upset stomach’.

Wood last featured in the series in the third Test in Rajkot, where he was wicket-less in the second innings after picking a four-wicket haul in the first. In the first Test in Hyderabad, Wood failed to pick a wicket in both innings.

Robinson was also wicket-less in the fourth Test in Ranchi, his only appearance in the five-match series. Though he went for over four runs an over in the first innings without picking a wicket, he scored a handy 58 at No. 9 with the bat.

Defending the selection, Stokes said, “It looks like a wicket that could have a bit of pace and carry in it. Jimmy (James Anderson) has been Jimmy on this trip. He has been absolutely awesome, and having a fresh Mark Wood on a wicket that you feel is going to offer some pace ... it’s something that’s been consistent whenever we’ve gone with two seamers: looking at having a bowler like Jimmy but wanting to have some pace and firepower to break the game open. With having two spinners, it allows us to play either conditions at different times throughout the Test…”

The seasoned Anderson is just two wickets away from his 700th Test scalp and having seen his journey closely, Stokes heaped praise on the fast bowling ace.

“Jimmy coming up to 700 wickets, it’s phenomenal to think about, especially as a seam bowler. Amazing career to date, and I can’t see him stopping. I have played with Jimmy for a long time and I’ve never seen him as physically fit as he does right now,” Stokes said.

“Being 41, showing that hunger and desire to get better every single day is testament to his attitude and commitment to the game…”