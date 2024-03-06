MagazineBuy Print

Kane Williamson declines allegations that New Zealand ‘forced’ Neil Wagner to retire

Wagner made an emotional announcement of his international retirement on the eve of the first Test at Wellington after he was told by the selectors that he would not be considered in the playing XI at any stage in the Test series.

Published : Mar 06, 2024 16:08 IST , Christchurch - 2 MINS READ

PTI
New Zealand’s Neil Wagner gives the thumbs up to fans as he walks from the field during day one of the first Test against Australia.
New Zealand’s Neil Wagner gives the thumbs up to fans as he walks from the field during day one of the first Test against Australia. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

New Zealand's Neil Wagner gives the thumbs up to fans as he walks from the field during day one of the first Test against Australia.

Kane Williamson on Wednesday rubbished the suggestion made by former batter Ross Taylor that ace New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner was ‘forced to retire’ before the start of the two-Test series at home against Australia.

The 37-year-old Wagner, however, took the field as a substitute fielder in the first Test which the Kiwis lost by 172 runs. He also carried drinks on a few occasions.

Addressing a media conference alongside incumbent captain Tim Southee, since the pair will be appearing in their 100th Test together, Williamson said he has not seen the comments made by Taylor.

“I don’t think anybody is forced to retire. Last week, (Wagner) had a fantastic week reflecting on what was an incredible career, and we had some amazing moments in the dressing room and, you know, it didn’t all go perfectly obviously, an on-field performance would have helped,” Williamson was quoted as saying by NZ Herald.

“But it was so much more than that and he’s just done such incredible things for this team and we’ve seen the skill that he has and the numbers that everybody sees. But, you know, the heart and soul and effort that he’s brought to the side and largely led through that for so long,” he added.

“It’s been incredible and it was quite a special week for that reason. I think he had a really amazing time,” Williamson said.

Taylor suggested in a podcast on ESPNCricinfo that by the look of it, Wagner seems to have been forced into retirement.

“I think it all makes sense a little bit now. There’s no sugarcoating it: I think it’s a forced retirement. If you listen to Wagner’s press conference, he was retiring, but it was after this last Test match (against Australia). So, he did make himself available,” Taylor said.

Williamson, meanwhile, declined being part of such discussions in the Kiwi camp.

“I’m not involved in those discussions, but from what I gather, he’s now retired,” Williamson added.

