Red Bull suspends woman employee who accused F1 boss Horner of inappropriate behaviour

Formula One champion Red Bull has suspended the female employee who accused team boss Christian Horner of inappropriate behaviour, the BBC and Sky Sports television reported on Thursday.

A spokesperson said the team could not comment on internal employment matters.

Horner was due to appear later in a regular FIA press conference at the Saudi Grand Prix.

The move came after Horner, who denied all allegations against him, was cleared by an independent investigation last week.

The employee has not been named by the team and details of the allegations remain confidential, although purported evidence was emailed anonymously to F1 media and key figures in the paddock last week.