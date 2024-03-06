MagazineBuy Print

F1: Bob Bell follows Alpine F1 exodus and moves to Aston Martin as technical executive director

The move reunites the 65-year-old with Spaniard Fernando Alonso, who won two world championships with Renault in 2005 and 2006 and joined Aston Martin from Alpine last season.

Published : Mar 06, 2024 23:32 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: Aston Martin’s 2024 car in action during the Bahrain Grand Prix
File Photo: Aston Martin’s 2024 car in action during the Bahrain Grand Prix | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo: Aston Martin’s 2024 car in action during the Bahrain Grand Prix | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former Renault technical director Bob Bell has left the Alpine Formula One team, where he had an advisory role, and joined rival Aston Martin as technical executive director.

The move reunites the 65-year-old with Spaniard Fernando Alonso, who won two world championships with Renault in 2005 and 2006 and joined Aston Martin from Renault-owned Alpine last season.

Bell has been effectively part time at Alpine since 2018 but will report to team boss Mike Krack at Aston Martin in a new senior leadership role with overall responsibility for technical, engineering and performance functions.

“This is a key appointment to ensure we are optimising everything we do as a team and focusing on the right performance areas,” Krack said in a statement.

Bell, who has also worked for McLaren and Mercedes, is the latest in a lengthening list of experienced staff to leave Enstone-based Alpine.

In the space of two weeks last summer, an entire top tier left Alpine -- Chief Executive Laurent Rossi, principal Otmar Szafnauer, Sporting Director Alan Permane and Chief Technical Officer Pat Fry.

Former racing director Davide Brivio departed at the end of December and returned to MotoGP while technical director Matt Harman and aerodynamics head Dirk de Beer went this month.

Alpine started the season in Bahrain with both cars on the back row of the grid and Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly finished 17th and 18th in the race.

The team fell from fourth in 2022 to sixth overall last season and are currently bottom of the standings. 

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
