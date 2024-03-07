MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Max Verstappen ‘very happy’ at Red Bull amid Mercedes rumors

Max Verstappen spoke out in defense of his father as the fallout continues from a public argument with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Published : Mar 07, 2024 09:04 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Max Verstappen talks to the media in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia.
Max Verstappen talks to the media in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Max Verstappen talks to the media in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Max Verstappen spoke out in defense of his father as the fallout continues from a public argument with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Jos Verstappen referenced the recently closed investigation into alleged misconduct by Horner, telling the Daily Mail that “the team is in danger of being torn apart. It can’t go on the way it is. It will explode. (Horner) is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems.”

Max Verstappen, who won the season-opening race, was asked ahead of this week’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix whether his father regrets those remarks.

“I have not asked him that but my dad, from how I know him in go-karting, is very outspoken,” Verstappen told reporters on Wednesday. “He is not a liar, that’s for sure.”

Horner met with Verstappen’s manager, Raymond Vermeulen, on Monday. For his part, Horner has maintained his innocence and has insisted he expects to remain in his role for the remainder of the season.

“I’m the driver, I don’t know what’s happening higher up,” Verstappen said, per RacingNews365.com. “But from my side, I’m contracted to focus on the performance side of things.

“That’s what I’ll focus on this weekend. What has been said in Bahrain from everyone is to just leave that behind and hopefully have a quieter weekend here.

READ | F1: Bob Bell follows Alpine F1 exodus and moves to Aston Martin as technical executive director

“You might agree to disagree sometimes, that is sometimes what is happening in a relationship. That’s how it goes.”

The issues within the Red Bull team have led to speculation that he may seek a move to Mercedes, which is seeking to fill a seat with Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari in 2025. However, Verstappen’s contract runs through 2028, and the winner of 18 of the past 19 races said he intends to fulfill it.

“I think no one would have ever realized that Lewis could have moved to Ferrari,” Verstappen said. “You never know in general life what happens, or comes to you, or happens around you or what might influence you. So you can never say 100 percent that’s how it’s going to be.

“And I approach my life like that, but I also don’t think about it too much. I’m very relaxed. Like I said, I’m very happy at the team.”

Verstappen, 26, is the three-time defending F1 world champion and has won 55 Grand Prix races.

Related Topics

Max Verstappen /

red bull /

Mercedes /

Christian Horner

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Jonny Bairstow becomes 17th cricketer to play 100 Tests for England
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Ravi Ashwin becomes 14th Indian to play 100 Tests for India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Max Verstappen ‘very happy’ at Red Bull amid Mercedes rumors
    Reuters
  4. IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 1: England wins the toss and opts to bat; India debut for Devdutt Padikkal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian Wells: Murray serves up first round win over Goffin
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. Max Verstappen ‘very happy’ at Red Bull amid Mercedes rumors
    Reuters
  2. Chadwick takes grassroots approach to boost female participation
    Reuters
  3. FIA head Ben Sulayem faces more whistleblower allegations
    Reuters
  4. Formula 1: Alpine appoints three technical directors after more departures
    Reuters
  5. F1 2024: Mercedes’ hopes hit by cooling error in Bahrain
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Jonny Bairstow becomes 17th cricketer to play 100 Tests for England
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Ravi Ashwin becomes 14th Indian to play 100 Tests for India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Max Verstappen ‘very happy’ at Red Bull amid Mercedes rumors
    Reuters
  4. IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 1: England wins the toss and opts to bat; India debut for Devdutt Padikkal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian Wells: Murray serves up first round win over Goffin
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment