IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Ravi Ashwin becomes 14th Indian to play 100 Tests for India

R. Ashwin became just the 14th player to reach the milestone of 100 Tests for India during the fifth Test against England at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday.

Ashwin, who made his Test debut against the West Indies in New Delhi in 2011, is also the first player from Tamil Nadu to breach the 100-Test milestone. He is also the oldest Indian to reach the landmark at 37 years old.

The off-spinner became the second Indian, after Anil Kumble, to tally 500 Test wickets, after picking up the wicket of Zak Crawley during the third Test at Rajkot.

His 507 Test wickets have come at an average of 23.91 and a strike-rate of 51.3. The all-rounder has also scored 3309 runs in the format, including five Test centuries, with a batting average of 26.47.