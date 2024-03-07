MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Ravi Ashwin becomes 14th Indian to play 100 Tests for India

Ashwin, who made his Test debut against the West Indies in New Delhi in 2011, is also the first player from Tamil Nadu to breach the 100-Test milestone.

Published : Mar 07, 2024 09:05 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian cricket team player R Ashwin along with his family during his 100th Test Match on the first day of the match against England at HPCA Ground in Dharamshala.
Indian cricket team player R Ashwin along with his family during his 100th Test Match on the first day of the match against England at HPCA Ground in Dharamshala. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu
infoIcon

Indian cricket team player R Ashwin along with his family during his 100th Test Match on the first day of the match against England at HPCA Ground in Dharamshala. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu

R. Ashwin became just the 14th player to reach the milestone of 100 Tests for India during the fifth Test against England at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday.

Ashwin, who made his Test debut against the West Indies in New Delhi in 2011, is also the first player from Tamil Nadu to breach the 100-Test milestone. He is also the oldest Indian to reach the landmark at 37 years old.

The off-spinner became the second Indian, after Anil Kumble, to tally 500 Test wickets, after picking up the wicket of Zak Crawley during the third Test at Rajkot.

Also read | R. Ashwin: India’s only active purveyor of slow-art embraces another feather in the cap with 100 Tests

His 507 Test wickets have come at an average of 23.91 and a strike-rate of 51.3. The all-rounder has also scored 3309 runs in the format, including five Test centuries, with a batting average of 26.47.

Time taken between 1st and 100th Test
Sunil Gavaskar - 13 years, 7 months, 11 days
Dilip Vengsarkar - 12 years 10 months
Kapil Dev - 11 years 30 days
Sachin Tendulkar - 12 years 9 months 21 days
Anil Kumble - 15 years 4 months 9 days
Rahul Dravid - 9 years 8 months 26 days
Sourav Ganguly - 11 years 6 months 6 days
VVS Laxman - 11 years 11 months 17 days
Virender Sehwag - 11 years 20 days
Harbhajan Singh - 14 years 10 months 28 days
Ishant Sharma - 13 years 8 months 30 days
Virat Kohli - 10 years 8 months 12 days
Cheteshwar Pujara - 12 years 4 months 8 days
R. Ashwin - 12 years 4 months 1 day

Related Topics

R. Ashwin /

India /

Anil Kumble /

England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 1: England 7/0; Crawley, Duckett open the innings; Bumrah back in playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  2. Real Madrid coach Ancelotti denies wrongdoing after Spanish prosecutors accuse him of tax fraud
    AP
  3. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Ravi Ashwin becomes 14th Indian to play 100 Tests for India
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Devdutt Padikkal makes debut for India after Patidar injury
    Team Sportstar
  5. Alcaraz says ankle injury is better ahead of Indian Wells title defence
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Devdutt Padikkal makes debut for India after Patidar injury
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Jonny Bairstow becomes 17th cricketer to play 100 Tests for England
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Ravi Ashwin becomes 14th Indian to play 100 Tests for India
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 1: England 7/0; Crawley, Duckett open the innings; Bumrah back in playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohinder Amarnath lauds BCCI’s decision to emphasise domestic cricket
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 1: England 7/0; Crawley, Duckett open the innings; Bumrah back in playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  2. Real Madrid coach Ancelotti denies wrongdoing after Spanish prosecutors accuse him of tax fraud
    AP
  3. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Ravi Ashwin becomes 14th Indian to play 100 Tests for India
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Devdutt Padikkal makes debut for India after Patidar injury
    Team Sportstar
  5. Alcaraz says ankle injury is better ahead of Indian Wells title defence
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment