IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Jonny Bairstow becomes 17th cricketer to play 100 Tests for England

The 34-year-old has scored 5974 Test runs at an average of 36.42 and a strike-rate of 58.68 laced with 12 centuries and 26 fifties.

Published : Mar 07, 2024 09:05 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Jonny Bairstow during a practice session ahead of the fourth Test Match between India and England at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.
England’s Jonny Bairstow during a practice session ahead of the fourth Test Match between India and England at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu
England’s Jonny Bairstow during a practice session ahead of the fourth Test Match between India and England at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu

Jonny Bairstow became the 17th player from England to reach the milestone of 100 Tests during the fifth Test against England at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday.

Bairstow made his debut for England against West Indies at Lord’s in 2012, scoring 16 runs in the first innings and remaining not out in the second as England won by five wickets.

The 34-year-old has scored 5974 Test runs at an average of 36.42 and a strike-rate of 58.68 laced with 12 centuries and 26 fifties.

The middle-order batter has had a middling tour of India so far, managing a highest score of only 38 across the four Tests. He will hope that the leam patch comes to an end during the landmark Test starting on March 7.

List of England players with 100 caps
James Anderson - 187
Stuart Broad - 167
Alastair Cook - 161
Joe Root - 140
Alec Stewart - 133
Ian Bell - 118
Graham Gooch - 118
David Gower - 117
Michael Atherton - 115
Colin Cowdrey - 114
Geoffrey Boycott - 108
Kevin Pietersen - 104
Ian Botham - 102
Ben Stokes - 102
Andrew Strauss - 100
Graham Thorpe - 100
Jonny Bairstow - 100*

