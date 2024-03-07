IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Jonny Bairstow becomes 17th cricketer to play 100 Tests for England

Jonny Bairstow became the 17th player from England to reach the milestone of 100 Tests during the fifth Test against England at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday.

Bairstow made his debut for England against West Indies at Lord’s in 2012, scoring 16 runs in the first innings and remaining not out in the second as England won by five wickets.

The 34-year-old has scored 5974 Test runs at an average of 36.42 and a strike-rate of 58.68 laced with 12 centuries and 26 fifties.

The middle-order batter has had a middling tour of India so far, managing a highest score of only 38 across the four Tests. He will hope that the leam patch comes to an end during the landmark Test starting on March 7.

List of England players with 100 caps James Anderson - 187 Stuart Broad - 167 Alastair Cook - 161 Joe Root - 140 Alec Stewart - 133 Ian Bell - 118 Graham Gooch - 118 David Gower - 117 Michael Atherton - 115 Colin Cowdrey - 114 Geoffrey Boycott - 108 Kevin Pietersen - 104 Ian Botham - 102 Ben Stokes - 102 Andrew Strauss - 100 Graham Thorpe - 100 Jonny Bairstow - 100*