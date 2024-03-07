MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian Wells: Murray serves up first round win over Goffin

Andy Murray has struggled on court in recent months but the Briton delivered a serving master class to beat David Goffin 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of Indian Wells on Wednesday.

Published : Mar 07, 2024 08:36 IST , INDIAN WELLS, California - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Andy Murray in action.
Andy Murray in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Andy Murray in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Andy Murray has struggled on court in recent months but the Briton delivered a serving master class to beat David Goffin 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of Indian Wells on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old said late last month that he is likely to finish his career after the summer, though he hopes to get the chance to win a third Olympic gold medal at the Paris Games.

While he may never recover the kind of form that saw him win three Grand Slam titles, the former world number one, now ranked 61st, looked dangerous on centre court, beating the Belgian for an eighth consecutive time.

Murray, who will next meet Andrey Rublev, said getting his serve working well made all the difference.

“For me it was the serve,” said Murray, who won 85% of his first serve points and hit four aces.

“That frees up a lot of the rest of my game. When you’re always having to fight and work for points on your own serve, you feel more under pressure but today I got a lot of free points off my serve.

READ | Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells

“That freed me up in the return games and I was able to strike the ball well from the back of the court, defended well when I had to. An all-around solid performance.”

In other first round matches, Brandon Nakashima never faced a break point as he beat fellow American Christopher Eubanks 6-3, 7-6(3) to set up a meeting with Czech Jiri Lehecka.

“Playing a guy like Chris, who has a big game, big serve, I knew I just had to do my best to hold my serve and knew I was going to get opportunities on his serve,” Nakashima said.

“I think this surface favours me a little bit more. With the slower surface, the ball’s not coming at me as fast. But I’m happy with the way I played.”

Australians Thanasi Kokkinakis and Christopher O’Connell, Japan’s Taro Daniel, and Hungarian Fabian Marozsan were among the other players advancing to the second round of the Masters 1000 event in the California desert on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Indian Wells /

David Goffin /

Andy Murray

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 1: Can England finish India tour on a high?; Toss at 9 AM
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian Wells: Murray serves up first round win over Goffin
    Reuters
  3. CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup: Brazil earns spot in final with 3-0 victory over Mexico
    AP
  4. Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells
    Reuters
  5. Champions League: Real Madrid draws against RB Leipzig to qualify for quarters
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Indian Wells: Murray serves up first round win over Goffin
    Reuters
  2. Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells
    Reuters
  3. Simona Halep ban explained: When can former World No.1 return after doping suspension?
    AP
  4. Sumit Nagal loses in final qualifying round at Indian Wells Masters
    PTI
  5. Simona Halep’s doping ban cut from four years to nine months, says CAS
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 1: Can England finish India tour on a high?; Toss at 9 AM
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian Wells: Murray serves up first round win over Goffin
    Reuters
  3. CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup: Brazil earns spot in final with 3-0 victory over Mexico
    AP
  4. Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells
    Reuters
  5. Champions League: Real Madrid draws against RB Leipzig to qualify for quarters
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment