Sumit Nagal becomes latest Indian player to enter Top 100 in singles rankings

Sumit Nagal on Monday became the 10th Indian man to be ranked inside the world’s Top 100 players since the introduction of the computerised ATP Rankings in 1973.

Nagal defeated Italy’s Luca Nardi 6-1, 6-4 in the Chennai Open final to clinch his fifth title on the ATP Challenger Tour and as a result, jumped 23 spots to achieve a new career-high ranking of 98.. Before Nagal, the last Indian man to enter the Top 100 was Prajnesh Gunneswaran in 2019.

DREAM WEEK COMPLETE 🤩



The moment @nagalsumit secured his fifth Challenger title to break into the Top 100, soaring past Nardi 6-1, 6-4 in Chennai#ATPChallengerpic.twitter.com/Le9XQYfEHQ — ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) February 11, 2024

Sania Mirza is the only Indian woman to have ever made it to the Top 100 in the WTA Rankings. She achieved a career-high ranking of 27 in 2007.

Here’s the full list of Indian players who have been ranked inside the Top 100 at some stage in their careers (along with their career-high rankings):