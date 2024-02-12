MagazineBuy Print

Sumit Nagal becomes latest Indian player to enter Top 100 in singles rankings

Before Nagal, the last Indian man to enter the Top 100 was Prajnesh Gunneswaran in 2019.

Published : Feb 12, 2024 07:02 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sumit Nagal is the 10th Indian man to enter Top 100 in the ATP Rankings.
Sumit Nagal is the 10th Indian man to enter Top 100 in the ATP Rankings. | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran/The Hindu
infoIcon

Sumit Nagal is the 10th Indian man to enter Top 100 in the ATP Rankings. | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran/The Hindu

Sumit Nagal on Monday became the 10th Indian man to be ranked inside the world’s Top 100 players since the introduction of the computerised ATP Rankings in 1973.

Nagal defeated Italy’s Luca Nardi 6-1, 6-4 in the Chennai Open final to clinch his fifth title on the ATP Challenger Tour and as a result, jumped 23 spots to achieve a new career-high ranking of 98.. Before Nagal, the last Indian man to enter the Top 100 was Prajnesh Gunneswaran in 2019.

Sania Mirza is the only Indian woman to have ever made it to the Top 100 in the WTA Rankings. She achieved a career-high ranking of 27 in 2007.

Here’s the full list of Indian players who have been ranked inside the Top 100 at some stage in their careers (along with their career-high rankings):

Name Career-high ranking (Year in which it was achieved)
Vijay Amritraj 18 (1980)
Anand Amritraj 74 (1974)
Sania Mirza 27 (2007)
Jasjit Singh 89 (1974)
Sashi Menon 71 (1975)
Ramesh Krishnan 23 (1985)
Somdev Devvarman 62 (2011)
Yuki Bhambri 83 (2018)
Prajnesh Gunneswaran 75 (2019)
Sumit Nagal 98 (2024)

