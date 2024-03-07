DY Patil T20 Cup: Chahal takes three wickets to steer Income Tax into semis, Dhawan’s 99 goes in vain

India batter Shikhar Dhawan’s valiant unbeaten knock of 99 went in vain as DY Patil Blue went down to CAG by six wickets in the first quarterfinal of the 18th DY Patil T20 Cup at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday.

Blue, after being asked to bat was well served by Dhawan who carried the bat as wickets fell around. Dhawan ended unbeaten on 99 off just 51 balls with eight boundaries and six sixes.

For CAG, the best bowlers were Sanveer Singh (2/30) and Writwick Chatterjee (2/23). Blue finished on 182 for six in its 20 overs,

The chase for CAG was fashioned by opener Varun Lavande (73: 53b, 9x4, 2x6). Towards the end, Sanveer Singh played an unbeaten cameo, scoring 45 off 27 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes, as his team finished on 185 for four in 19.1 overs to win by six wickets.

In another quarterfinal, Income Tax, featuring India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, thrashed Jain Irrigation by 122 runs.

Income Tax posted 205 for six in their 20 overs and in their response, Jain was shot out for a mere 83 in 13.2 overs.

The top-scorer for Income Tax was its captain Mahipal Lomror (55 n.o.: 33b, 2x4, 4x6). Openers Vishant More (43) and Chirag Gandhi (38) added 89 for the first wicket. For Jain the best bowler was Sairaj Patil (3/35).

Jain’s chase never really took off as they lost wickets at regular intervals. For Income Tax, the best bowlers were Sumit Kumar (3/22), Ishan Porel (3/10) and India leg-spinner Chahal (3/17).

Samad delivers a knockout punch in quarters

Meanwhile, at the DY Patil University Ground, Tata Sports Club thrashed Indian Oil by a whopping 60 runs to make it to the semifinal.

In the last quarterfinal, Jammu and Kashmir’s rising star Abdul Samad played a blinder of a knock for DY Patil Red to eliminate defending champion Reliance 1 in the quarterfinal of the 18th DY Patil T20 Cup at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday.

On Saturday at the Stadium, CAG will take on DY Patil Red in the first semifinal, whereas at the nearby University Ground, Tata Sports Club will play Income Tax in the second semifinal.

The final will be staged later on Saturday evening at the DY Patil Stadium.