MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

DY Patil T20 Cup: Chahal takes three wickets to steer Income Tax into semis, Dhawan’s 99 goes in vain

CAG will take on DY Patil Red in the first semifinal, whereas at the nearby University Ground, Tata Sports Club will play Income Tax in the second semi, with both matches scheduled on March 9.

Published : Mar 07, 2024 22:47 IST , Navi Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Yuzvendra Chahal was one of the best bowlers for Income Tax, taking three wickets off 17 runs as his team thrashed Jain Irrigation by 122 runs in the quarterfinal.
Yuzvendra Chahal was one of the best bowlers for Income Tax, taking three wickets off 17 runs as his team thrashed Jain Irrigation by 122 runs in the quarterfinal. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Yuzvendra Chahal was one of the best bowlers for Income Tax, taking three wickets off 17 runs as his team thrashed Jain Irrigation by 122 runs in the quarterfinal. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India batter Shikhar Dhawan’s valiant unbeaten knock of 99 went in vain as DY Patil Blue went down to CAG by six wickets in the first quarterfinal of the 18th DY Patil T20 Cup at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday.

Blue, after being asked to bat was well served by Dhawan who carried the bat as wickets fell around. Dhawan ended unbeaten on 99 off just 51 balls with eight boundaries and six sixes.

For CAG, the best bowlers were Sanveer Singh (2/30) and Writwick Chatterjee (2/23). Blue finished on 182 for six in its 20 overs,

The chase for CAG was fashioned by opener Varun Lavande (73: 53b, 9x4, 2x6). Towards the end, Sanveer Singh played an unbeaten cameo, scoring 45 off 27 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes, as his team finished on 185 for four in 19.1 overs to win by six wickets.

ALSO READ: IND vs ENG, 5th Test: After seven years of international cricket, I know how to read wickets, says Kuldeep

In another quarterfinal, Income Tax, featuring India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, thrashed Jain Irrigation by 122 runs.

Income Tax posted 205 for six in their 20 overs and in their response, Jain was shot out for a mere 83 in 13.2 overs.

The top-scorer for Income Tax was its captain Mahipal Lomror (55 n.o.: 33b, 2x4, 4x6). Openers Vishant More (43) and Chirag Gandhi (38) added 89 for the first wicket. For Jain the best bowler was Sairaj Patil (3/35).

Jain’s chase never really took off as they lost wickets at regular intervals. For Income Tax, the best bowlers were Sumit Kumar (3/22), Ishan Porel (3/10) and India leg-spinner Chahal (3/17).

Samad delivers a knockout punch in quarters

Meanwhile, at the DY Patil University Ground, Tata Sports Club thrashed Indian Oil by a whopping 60 runs to make it to the semifinal.

In the last quarterfinal, Jammu and Kashmir’s rising star Abdul Samad played a blinder of a knock for DY Patil Red to eliminate defending champion Reliance 1 in the quarterfinal of the 18th DY Patil T20 Cup at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday.

On Saturday at the Stadium, CAG will take on DY Patil Red in the first semifinal, whereas at the nearby University Ground, Tata Sports Club will play Income Tax in the second semifinal.

The final will be staged later on Saturday evening at the DY Patil Stadium.

Related Topics

Yuzvendra Chahal /

Shikhar Dhawan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Nassr vs Al Raed LIVE score Saudi Pro League: NAS 1-1 RAE; Ronaldo strikes post, Yayha makes it level
    Team Sportstar
  2. DY Patil T20 Cup: Chahal takes three wickets to steer Income Tax into semis, Dhawan’s 99 goes in vain
    Team Sportstar
  3. Santosh Trophy semifinal: Necio breathes nemesis into Manipur to guide Goa into final after seven years
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. Tennis: San Francisco to host 2025 Laver Cup
    Reuters
  5. WPL 2024: Saika Ishaque spins Mumbai Indians Women to 42-run win over UP Warriorz 
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. DY Patil T20 Cup: Chahal takes three wickets to steer Income Tax into semis, Dhawan’s 99 goes in vain
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Trescothick looks at the positives despite England’s middle-order collapse on Day 1
    Shayan Acharya
  3. From Clapton to Kanye: Barmy Army trumpeter Simon Finch has found his new stage on the cricket field
    Shayan Acharya
  4. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: India in driver’s seat after Kuldeep, Jaiswal leave England with a mountain to climb
    Shayan Acharya
  5. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes fastest Indian to score 1000 Test runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Nassr vs Al Raed LIVE score Saudi Pro League: NAS 1-1 RAE; Ronaldo strikes post, Yayha makes it level
    Team Sportstar
  2. DY Patil T20 Cup: Chahal takes three wickets to steer Income Tax into semis, Dhawan’s 99 goes in vain
    Team Sportstar
  3. Santosh Trophy semifinal: Necio breathes nemesis into Manipur to guide Goa into final after seven years
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. Tennis: San Francisco to host 2025 Laver Cup
    Reuters
  5. WPL 2024: Saika Ishaque spins Mumbai Indians Women to 42-run win over UP Warriorz 
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment