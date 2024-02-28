MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WPL 2024: Kiran Navgire hits half-century, UP Warriorz beats Mumbai Indians by seven wickets

The 29-year-old spared none as her superlative shot selection both off front foot and back foot helped her race to a half-century off 25 deliveries.

Published : Feb 28, 2024 23:03 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Mayank
Kiran Navgire smashed a brilliant half-century and helped UP Warriorz beat the Mumbai Indians.
Kiran Navgire smashed a brilliant half-century and helped UP Warriorz beat the Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

Kiran Navgire smashed a brilliant half-century and helped UP Warriorz beat the Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

Just when the defending champion Mumbai Indians seemed invincible again, the UP Warriorz put the brakes on its campaign, riding on an authoritative fifty from Kiran Navgire (57, 31b, 6x4, 4x6) for a seven-wicket win in the Women’s Premier League 2024 here at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

Kiran opened with Alyssa Healy replacing Vrinda Dinesh, who was injured while fielding.

The 29-year-old spared none as her superlative shot selection both off front foot and back foot helped her race to a half-century off 25 deliveries.

She fell off Amelia Kerr, but her 94 off 56 opening stand with Healy already took the game from MI.

MI-W vs UP-W Highlights WPL 2024: UP Warriorz beats MI by 7 wickets

After conceding 17 off her first over to Kiran, Issy Wong came back to remove Tahlia McGrath and set Healy on 32. It wasn’t enough, as what Kiran started was finished by Grace Harris and Deepti Sharma, who took Warriorz home with 21 balls to spare.

Earlier, Hayley Matthews’ fifty (55, 47b, 9x4, 1x6) and late cameos from Kerr and Pooja Vastrakar took MI to 161 for six after being put into bat.

After electing to bowl first, Anjali Sarvani, Harris and Sophie Ecclestone helped Warriorz keep MI openers on a leash. All three bowled in tidy line lengths, conceding just eight in the first three overs.

Matthews hit a four off Harris over extra cover to get MI’s first boundary after 19 deliveries.

Yastika Bhatia broke loose and struck Anjali for three fours and a six, collecting 18 off the fifth over. Matthews followed suit, dealing in boundaries off Deepti and Rajeshwari Gayakwad as MI reached 50 inside eight overs.

In the same over, Harris provided Warriorz their first breakthrough, dismissing Yastika on 26 just as the partnership began to look threatening.

Nat Sciver-Brunt, the stand-in captain for MI in the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur, who, like Shabnim Ismail, was out with a niggle, joined Matthews.

Sciver-Brunt’s stay in the middle was brief, as she sacrificed her wicket in a run out to save Matthews in the 13th over.

Matthews brought up her fifty in 44 deliveries before sweeping Deepti for a four, taking MI past 100 in 14 overs. She holed out to Harris off Rajeshwari.

Pooja and Kerr added 29 off 19 balls for the fourth wicket before Wong and S. Sajana took MI past 160, but no total was enough against Kiran’s storm.

Related Topics

Mumbai Indians Women /

UP Warriorz /

WPL 2024 /

Kiran Navgire

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PVL 2024: Mumbai Meteors hands Calicut Heroes its first defeat of the season
    Team Sportstar
  2. WPL 2024: Kiran Navgire hits half-century, UP Warriorz beats Mumbai Indians by seven wickets
    Mayank
  3. Italian athletics federation withdraws bid to host the 2027 World Championships in Rome
    AP
  4. MI-W vs UP-W Highlights WPL 2024: UP Warriorz beats MI by 7 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. I-League 2023-24: Rajasthan United strikes twice in injury time to get a point from Shillong Lajong
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on WPL 2024

  1. WPL 2024: Kiran Navgire hits half-century, UP Warriorz beats Mumbai Indians by seven wickets
    Mayank
  2. WPL 2024: Toss emerges as key factor in Bengaluru leg of Women’s Premier League as chasing teams rule the roost
    Mayank
  3. WPL 2024: Despite squad overhaul, wooden spoon continues to haunt misfiring Gujarat Giants
    Mayank
  4. WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore looks to maintain win-streak as it faces Delhi Capitals
    Mayank
  5. WPL 2024: Struggling UP Warriorz eyes comeback against dominant Mumbai Indians
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PVL 2024: Mumbai Meteors hands Calicut Heroes its first defeat of the season
    Team Sportstar
  2. WPL 2024: Kiran Navgire hits half-century, UP Warriorz beats Mumbai Indians by seven wickets
    Mayank
  3. Italian athletics federation withdraws bid to host the 2027 World Championships in Rome
    AP
  4. MI-W vs UP-W Highlights WPL 2024: UP Warriorz beats MI by 7 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. I-League 2023-24: Rajasthan United strikes twice in injury time to get a point from Shillong Lajong
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment