WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore looks to maintain win-streak as it faces Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers, led by Smriti Mandhana, have gotten off to a perfect start, winning both games against the UP Warriorz and the Gujarat Giants but will be wary of the Delhi Capitals.

Published : Feb 28, 2024 13:38 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Mayank
Smriti Mandhana’s morale-boosting 43 off 27 knock against the Giants would provide some comfort to the team management. 
Smriti Mandhana’s morale-boosting 43 off 27 knock against the Giants would provide some comfort to the team management.  | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

Smriti Mandhana's morale-boosting 43 off 27 knock against the Giants would provide some comfort to the team management.  | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

Royal Challengers Bangalore will face a stiff challenge to maintain its winning run when it faces Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Thursday.

Royal Challengers, led by Smriti Mandhana, have gotten off to a perfect start, winning both games against the UP Warriorz and the Gujarat Giants in front of a roaring home crowd.

While it defeated Warriorz by two runs in a last-ball thriller, Giants proved to be an easy opponent, losing by eight wickets with 45 balls left.

Smriti had previously struggled with the bat, but her morale-boosting 43 off 27 knock against the Giants would provide some comfort to the team management. Her opening partner, Sophie Devine, must maintain consistency in the top order.

Devine, RCB’s highest run-getter in WPL 2023, has had two poor outings with the bat. However, her (4-0-12-0) absorbing spell in the PowerPlay against the Giants relieved some of the pressure on the New Zealand all-rounder.

S. Meghana appears very settled in her No. 3 position. She has shown she could be the perfect candidate for an anchor’s role in the team. Meanwhile, Ellyse Perry scored an unbeaten 23 in the last game, providing solidity to the middle order.

ALSO READ | DC bowler Arundhati fined for breaching WPL code

But the biggest positive for RCB would be its exciting bowling line-up which consists of Renuka Thakur, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham and Asha Sobhana.

The incisive attack accounted for 67 dot deliveries in the match against the Giants, restricting a batting line-up which featured the likes of Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner and Dayalan Hemalatha to 107 in 20 overs.

As for the Capitals, its batting got a boost after Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma returned to form. The pair added 119 runs for the opening wicket against Warriorz, helping DC to chase down the total in just 14.3 overs.

Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues and Annabel Sutherland make a formidable middle order for DC.

Marizanne Kapp has been exceptional with the new ball for DC, causing problems for opposing batters with her ability to swing the ball both ways. Arundhati Reddy’s variations in pace complement Kapp’s bowling effectively.

The left-arm spinner Radha Yadav’s four-wicket haul against Warriorz adds depth to DC’s bowling attack.

Tania Bhatia and Minnu Mani are yet to get their chances at the middle.

With a true Bengaluru pitch that turns into a batter’s heaven in the second innings, the toss plays a crucial role in the match-up. Teams having batted second have won all five games in WPL 2024 till now.

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
