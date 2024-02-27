MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

DC bowler Arundhati fined for breaching WPL code

Delhi Capitals pacer Arundhati Reddy has been fined 10 per cent of her match fees for breaching the WPL code of conduct relating to on-filed behaviour during the match against UP Warriorz.

Published : Feb 27, 2024 10:29 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

PTI
DC’s Arundhati Reddy celebrates after taking a wicket.
DC’s Arundhati Reddy celebrates after taking a wicket. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
infoIcon

DC’s Arundhati Reddy celebrates after taking a wicket. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Delhi Capitals pacer Arundhati Reddy has been fined 10 per cent of her match fees for breaching the Women’s Premier League’s (WPL) code of conduct relating to on-filed behaviour during the match against UP Warriorz here.

The 26-year-old claimed a scalp in Delhi Capital’s nine-wicket win against the Warriorz at the Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Monday night.

“Arundhati Reddy from Delhi Capitals has been fined 10 per cent of her match fees for breaching the WPL Code of Conduct during her team’s match against UP Warriorz at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Monday,” said a WPL statement.

READ | How a mother’s ambition for her daughter sparked a cricketing revolution in Sajana and Minnu Mani’s Wayanad 

“Arundhati admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.5 of the WPL’s Code of Conduct which relates to using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon her dismissal during a match.

“For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” the statement added, without elaborating further,” it added.

Arundhati had taken the wicket of lower-order batter Poonam Khemnar in a match where Radha Yadav returned amazing figures of 4/20 to restrict the Warriorz to 119/9.

Delhi Capitals then notched up the winning score for the loss of just one wicket in 14.4 overs, with opener Meg Lanning (51) and Shafali Verma (64 not out) scoring half centuries.

Related Topics

Arundhati Reddy /

WPL /

Delhi Capitals /

UP Warriorz /

WPL 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC bowler Arundhati fined for breaching WPL code
    PTI
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 5 Quarterfinal updates: Kotian, Deshpande put on 100-run stand vs Baroda; Sarvate picks 3 wickets as Karnataka in trouble vs Vidarbha
    Team Sportstar
  3. Man City’s Grealish must hit the ground running after injury return - Guardiola
    Reuters
  4. PKL 10 Playoffs: Players to watch out for in Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates semifinal 1
    Team Sportstar
  5. Jon Dahl Tomasson hired as first foreign-born coach of Sweden
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on WPL 2024

  1. DC bowler Arundhati fined for breaching WPL code
    PTI
  2. WPL 2024: All-round show helps Delhi Capitals thrash UP Warriorz by nine wickets for season’s first win
    Mayank
  3. Hard work, determination and a bit of kismet: For RCB’s Asha Sobhana, WPL is just the start
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. WPL 2024: Indian international Gouher Sultana, aged 35, makes debut for UP Warriorz
    Mayank
  5. UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Highlights, WPL 2024: Shafali, Lanning fifties help DC to nine-wicket win over UPW
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC bowler Arundhati fined for breaching WPL code
    PTI
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 5 Quarterfinal updates: Kotian, Deshpande put on 100-run stand vs Baroda; Sarvate picks 3 wickets as Karnataka in trouble vs Vidarbha
    Team Sportstar
  3. Man City’s Grealish must hit the ground running after injury return - Guardiola
    Reuters
  4. PKL 10 Playoffs: Players to watch out for in Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates semifinal 1
    Team Sportstar
  5. Jon Dahl Tomasson hired as first foreign-born coach of Sweden
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment