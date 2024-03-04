WPL 2024: Uma Chetry named replacement for UP Warriorz batter Vrinda Dinesh

The UP Warriorz have named wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry as a replacement for the injured Vrinda Dinesh for the remainder of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024.

Vrinda was ruled out of the tournament after sustaining a shoulder injury during her side’s match against the Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru on February 28, 2024.

Uma recently played for India A against England A and was also a part of the victorious India A Emerging squad that won the ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023.

Karnataka batter Vrinda was bought by UP Warriorz for a whopping Rs 1.3 crore, briefly making her the most expensive uncapped player in the history of the Women’s Premier League.

Vrinda was prolific with the bat for Karnataka in the 2023 Senior Women’s One-Day competition, finishing as the third-highest run getter in the tournament with 477 runs in 11 innings.