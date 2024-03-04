Mumbai set to host Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final after thrashing Tamil Nadu in semifinal

Mumbai will host the final of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season after Ajinkya Rahane’s men demolished Tamil Nadu by an innings and 70 runs in the semifinal on Monday at the Bandra Kurla Complex.

Mumbai will face either Vidarbha or Madhya Pradesh in the summit clash, which begins on March 10 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

The Rahane-led side had finished the group stage with the highest points tally in the Elite division, accumulating 37 points in seven games.

Mumbai faced Baroda in the quarterfinal at BKC and advanced to the semis on the basis of first-innings lead.

The 41-time Ranji Trophy winner will feature in the summit clash of the premier First-Class domestic tournament for the 47th time.