MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mumbai set to host Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final after thrashing Tamil Nadu in semifinal

Mumbai will face either Vidarbha or Madhya Pradesh in the summit clash, which begins on March 10.

Published : Mar 04, 2024 16:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The iconic Wankhede Stadium will host the final of Ranji Trophy 2023-24.
The iconic Wankhede Stadium will host the final of Ranji Trophy 2023-24. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

The iconic Wankhede Stadium will host the final of Ranji Trophy 2023-24. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Mumbai will host the final of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season after Ajinkya Rahane’s men demolished Tamil Nadu by an innings and 70 runs in the semifinal on Monday at the Bandra Kurla Complex.

Mumbai will face either Vidarbha or Madhya Pradesh in the summit clash, which begins on March 10 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

The Rahane-led side had finished the group stage with the highest points tally in the Elite division, accumulating 37 points in seven games.

Mumbai faced Baroda in the quarterfinal at BKC and advanced to the semis on the basis of first-innings lead.

The 41-time Ranji Trophy winner will feature in the summit clash of the premier First-Class domestic tournament for the 47th time.

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Tamil Nadu /

Mumbai /

Vidarbha /

Madhya Pradesh /

Wankhede Stadium

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian men and women Table Tennis teams qualify for Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 3 Semifinal 2024: Mumbai beats Tamil Nadu; Rathod, Wadkar boost Vidarbha’s lead vs MP
    Team Sportstar
  3. Foden is best player in Premier League, says Guardiola
    Reuters
  4. Rublev retains ranking points and prize money after Dubai default appeal
    Reuters
  5. Mumbai set to host Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final after thrashing Tamil Nadu in semifinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Mumbai set to host Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final after thrashing Tamil Nadu in semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Training under Morkel at LSG the secret behind Vidarbha pacer Yash Thakur’s recent surge
    Abhishek Saini
  3. Shardul Thakur after scoring maiden First-Class ton in Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinal: Probably more hundreds will come
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Shardul Thakur laments lack of rest between Ranji Trophy matches, calls for better scheduling
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Shardul Thakur’s ton overshadows Sai Kishore’s brilliance, puts Mumbai in command on Day 2
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian men and women Table Tennis teams qualify for Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 3 Semifinal 2024: Mumbai beats Tamil Nadu; Rathod, Wadkar boost Vidarbha’s lead vs MP
    Team Sportstar
  3. Foden is best player in Premier League, says Guardiola
    Reuters
  4. Rublev retains ranking points and prize money after Dubai default appeal
    Reuters
  5. Mumbai set to host Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final after thrashing Tamil Nadu in semifinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment