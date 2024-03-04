MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Semifinal: Obstinate Rathod-Wadkar partnership puts Vidarbha in driving seat against MP

The pair’s session-and-a-half-long defiance saw Vidarbha safely through at 343 for six by close of play, 261 runs ahead after staring down the barrel at 161 for five.

Published : Mar 04, 2024 18:49 IST , Nagpur - 2 MINS READ

Abhishek Saini
Abhishek Saini
Vidarbha’s captain Akshay Wadkar and Yash Rathod partnership scores 158 runs against Madhya Pradesh during the Ranji Trophy 1st semi final between Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh held at VCA Civil Line stadium in Nagpur
Vidarbha’s captain Akshay Wadkar and Yash Rathod partnership scores 158 runs against Madhya Pradesh during the Ranji Trophy 1st semi final between Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh held at VCA Civil Line stadium in Nagpur | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu
infoIcon

Vidarbha’s captain Akshay Wadkar and Yash Rathod partnership scores 158 runs against Madhya Pradesh during the Ranji Trophy 1st semi final between Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh held at VCA Civil Line stadium in Nagpur | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu

The fifties from Akshay Wadkar and Yash Rathod in the face of an impending crisis not only held Vidarbha through the third day but also put it in the driver’s seat in the first Ranji Trophy semifinal against Madhya Pradesh at the VCA Stadium (Civil Lines) in Nagpur on Monday.

Their 158-run sixth-wicket alliance started when Vidarbha was staring down the barrel, five down at 161, merely 59 runs ahead in the second innings. The pair’s session-and-a-half-long defiance saw Vidarbha safely through at 343 for six by close of play, 261 runs ahead.

The duo started ticking ahead in singles, playing with soft hands against spinners Kumar Kartikeya and Saransh Jain. While Rathod gave only a glimpse of the trademark left-hander grace in his first essay, he stamped it with pleasure in the second -- the back-to-back flicks off Kulwant Khejroliya being a case in point.

Captain Wadkar displayed great restraint, getting to fifty off 92 deliveries, but finally gave in at the stroke of Stumps, indulging in a slash and holing out at second slip on 77 runs. Rathod, however, walked back unbeaten on 97, ensuring Vidarbha had its tail up after the moving day.

Earlier in the morning, Dhruv Shorey resumed in the same vein he had closed the second day, leaning in for full-bladed drives through covers and down the ground. The loss of Akshay Wakhare did not pinch as Shorey and Aman Mokhade wiped off the 69-run deficit inside 20 overs.

RELATED: Training under Morkel at LSG the secret behind Vidarbha pacer Yash Thakur’s recent surge

Mokhade was undaunted by the elaborate ploy that proved terminal in the first innings, taking on the bouncers against Avesh Khan and Kulwant Khejroliya even with traps at deep fine and deep square leg in place. Coming into the contest on the high of a hundred in the Col. C.K. Nayudu Trophy, Mokhade brought up his maiden First-Class fifty in 82 deliveries.

But Kumar Kartikeya accounted for both batters on either side of the Lunch break. The left-arm off-spinner had Shorey caught behind down leg before getting Mokhade leg-before on the first delivery post Lunch.

Karun Nair flirted with danger, slashing outside off throughout his 43-ball stint. He pocketed five boundaries, two of them through the slip cordon, before an in-seaming delivery from Khejroliya crashed into his stumps. Though Nair’s fall seemed like the beginning of the end, Madhya Pradesh had little inkling that Wadkar and Rathod were just getting started.

Brief Scores:
Vidarbha - 1st innings: 170
Madhya Pradesh - 1st innings: 252
Vidarbha - 2nd innings: (for 6 wkts. in 90 overs) 343 (Shorey 40, Mokhade 59, Rathod (batting) 97, Wadkar 77)

Related stories

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Vidarbha /

Madhya Pradesh /

Dhruv Shorey /

Karun Nair /

Avesh Khan /

Kulwant Khejroliya

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UP-W vs RCB-W live score, WPL 2024: UP Warriorz opts to bowl vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Semifinal: Obstinate Rathod-Wadkar partnership puts Vidarbha in driving seat against MP
    Abhishek Saini
  3. Ranji Trophy: Mumbai beats Tamil Nadu in semis to enter 48th final
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. WPL 2024: Uma Chetry named replacement for UP Warriorz batter Vrinda Dinesh
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian Sports News Wrap: March 4
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Semifinal: Obstinate Rathod-Wadkar partnership puts Vidarbha in driving seat against MP
    Abhishek Saini
  2. Ashwin always trying to find ways to get you out: Joe Root
    PTI
  3. New Zealand Cricket security team arrives in Pakistan for reconnaissance ahead of T20I series
    PTI
  4. Australia’s Cameron Green may focus on red-ball cricket to prepare for India Test series
    Reuters
  5. NZ vs AUS: New Zealand coach admits to misreading pitch in first Test, rues excluding Santner
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UP-W vs RCB-W live score, WPL 2024: UP Warriorz opts to bowl vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Semifinal: Obstinate Rathod-Wadkar partnership puts Vidarbha in driving seat against MP
    Abhishek Saini
  3. Ranji Trophy: Mumbai beats Tamil Nadu in semis to enter 48th final
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. WPL 2024: Uma Chetry named replacement for UP Warriorz batter Vrinda Dinesh
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian Sports News Wrap: March 4
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment