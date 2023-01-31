WPL: RCB announces scouting programme for women fast bowlers

Women’s Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore announced a new scouting programme for recruiting fast bowlers from Karnataka.

The announcement was made by former Indian international cricketer Vanitha VR, who is the talent scout of the newly-launched side, through social media.

Dear women cricketers in Karnataka, this is your once in a lifetime opportunity to represent RCB in the Women's Premier League.



If you're a woman fast bowler who can bowl 130 kmph, then send in your bowling videos to rcbwomenscouting@gmail.com along with your contact details pic.twitter.com/MI6MDb1hO4 — Vanitha VR || ವನಿತಾ.ವಿ.ಆರ್ (@ImVanithaVR) January 31, 2023

The social media post called for women fast bowlers who can bowl faster than 130 kmph.

Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd group acquired the Bengaluru franchise in the auction which happened last month for Rs. 901 crores.

RCB chairman Prathmesh Mishra said that the franchise stayed away from bidding for teams at the men’s ILT20 and SA20 leagues to focus on the WPL. “We held back all our investments in overseas teams to own a team that aligns with this philosophy and core value, and it gives us immense pleasure to have marked this accomplishment positively,” Mishra said.