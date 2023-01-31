Cricket

WPL: RCB announces scouting programme for women fast bowlers

The announcement was made by former Indian international cricketer Vanitha VR, who is the talent scout of the newly-launched side, through social media.

Team Sportstar
31 January, 2023 19:39 IST
Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd group acquired the Bengaluru franchise in the auction which happened last month for Rs. 901 crores. 

Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd group acquired the Bengaluru franchise in the auction which happened last month for Rs. 901 crores.

Women’s Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore announced a new scouting programme for recruiting fast bowlers from Karnataka.

The social media post called for women fast bowlers who can bowl faster than 130 kmph.

RCB chairman Prathmesh Mishra said that the franchise stayed away from bidding for teams at the men’s ILT20 and SA20 leagues to focus on the WPL. “We held back all our investments in overseas teams to own a team that aligns with this philosophy and core value, and it gives us immense pleasure to have marked this accomplishment positively,” Mishra said.

