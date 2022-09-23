The T20 World Cup 2022 begins in Australia in 25 days. Sportstar will present one iconic moment/match from T20 WC history each day, leading up to October 16, 2022.

2014: India beats SA in semifinal as Dhoni lets Kohli finish

This was a target and an opponent harder than any previously encountered at the tournament, but India has turned into such a lord of the run chase in these conditions that no mountain is too high. In the end, India strolled home, victory by six wickets over South Africa at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium here on Friday propelling it into the final of the ICC World T20.

Virat Kohli led the way with an innings of supreme force and confidence, an unbeaten 44-ball-72 that took in a breezy assault on Dale Steyn.

Chasing 173, India needed 40 off the last four overs when Yuvraj Singh was dismissed. The contest turned in the very next over, Wayne Parnell leaking 17 runs as the target shrank.

Kohli then pounded Steyn for two fours, showing not a moment’s hesitation in stepping down the wicket. The winning runs, rather symbolically of India’s conquering of him, came off Steyn, Kohli dismissing him to the leg-side fence. It had been clinical and blisteringly confident.

Brief Scores: South Africa 172/4 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 58, JP Duminy 45, R Ashwin 3/22; IND 176/4 Virat Kohli 72 n0, Suresh Raina 21)