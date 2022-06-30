WTC points table update: Can India qualify for final if it loses Edgbaston Test vs England

The rescheduled fifth Test between India and England at Edgbaston gets underway from Friday.

The match was scheduled for September 2021 but was cancelled on the morning of the game after a Covid outbreak in the India camp. India leads the series 2-1. Here's what both teams need to do to remain in contention for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

KL Rahul undergoes surgery in Germany, could be out of action for couple of months

INDIA

India still has seven Tests to play. It includes the fifth Test in England, four against Australia at home and two away against Bangladesh. The maximum points percentage Rohit Sharma's men can reach is 74.53. If India loses one of the seven Tests, India's percentage would dip to 68.98 while losing two would see it slide down to 63.42. This makes the Edgbaston Test a crucial fixture.

Anderson stunned by 'fearless' England's Stokes-McCullum transformation

ENGLAND

England, its whitewash of New Zealand notwithstanding, is all but out of contention. Even if beats India and South Africa at home and trumps Pakistan away, its points percentage will be a tad over 50.

Here is the updated table, as of June 30, 2022:

Pos Team Matches Won Lost Drawn Points PCT 1 Australia 8 5 0 3 72 75.00 2 South Africa 7 5 2 0 60 71.43 3 India 11 6 3 2 77 58.33 4 Sri Lanka 6 3 2 1 40 55.56 5 Pakistan 7 3 2 2 44 52.38 6 West Indies 9 4 3 2 54 50.00 7 England 15 4 7 4 52 28.89 8 New Zealand 9 2 6 1 28 25.93 9 Bangladesh 10 1 8 1 16 13.33

Each Test carries a total of 12 points, with a win fetching all 12 points, a tie six points and a draw four points.