WTC final: Gill says Conway's dismissal gives India upper hand going into day four

India opener Shubman Gill said that India will have a slight edge going into day four after Ishant Sharma dismissed New Zealand's Devon Conway minutes before bad light forced stumps on day three of the World Test Championship final. "It was a crucial wicket for us and it definitely gives us an edge over them in the first session when play resumes tomorrow," Gill said.

WTC final, Southampton, 3rd day: India fights back after Conway fifty, Jamieson five-for

After India folded for 217, New Zealand got off to a solid start with openers Tom Latham and Conway adding 70 for the first wicket. While Latham fell to Ashwin for 38, Conway guided the Kiwis past 100, with skipper Kane Williamson for company. Conway's dismissal for 54 brought Ross Taylor to the crease.

Gill added that a few more overs before stumps could have put New Zealand under further pressure. "If we were able to bowl a few more overs, we could have got a couple of more wickets to put them under pressure."

Gill also praised Kyle Jamieson for his sensational spell of five for 31, his fifth five-for in just his eighth Test. "He (Jamieson) was bowling well during the first spell but didn't get many wickets. But he got his reward today. Our bowlers were also pretty good today. Unfortunately, the luck didn't favour us a couple of rough chances which didn't go our way, but hopefully, our bowlers could find some luck tomorrow."