WTC final, Southampton, 3rd day: India fights back after Conway fifty, Jamieson five-for

New Zealand rode on Devon Conway's fifty to finish day three on 101/2 after bad light once again forced early stumps on day three of the World Test Championship final in Southampton on Sunday.

After India was bowled out for 217, Tom Latham and Conway added 70 for the first wicket. Ravichandran Ashwin then had Latham caught for 30 off 104. Conway, who scored a Test century on debut against England earlier this month at Lord’s, was out for 54. Kane Williamson had Ross Taylor for company when the day's play ended.

Earlier, Kyle Jamieson (5-31) struck at the start of each of the first two sessions. Jamieson got the key wickets of Virat Kohli (44) and Rishabh Pant (4) during a six-over opening spell with the old ball. The tall fast bowler returned after lunch and with the second new ball removed both Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah off successive deliveries to cap a brilliant 22 overs of swing bowling.

Trent Boult (2-47) wrapped up the innings when Ravindra Jadeja (15) gloved a leg-side catch to diving wicketkeeper BJ Watling. India lost its last three wickets for just six runs.

After the first day’s play was washed out due to rain and only 64.4 overs were possible on the second day, there was also a delay of 30 minutes on the third morning due to a wet outfield.

Kohli couldn’t add to his overnight score as Jamieson consistently challenged the India skipper with full-pitched deliveries before trapping him leg before wicket with late seam movement.

Kohli went for a television referral, but the replays suggested the ball would have gone on to hit the leg stump.

Pant, known for his aggressive batting, struggled to negotiate the seam and swing of the New Zealand bowlers before playing a reckless drive off a wayward delivery from Jamieson, offering a straightforward catch in the slips.

Neil Wagner (2-40) brilliantly set up Ajinkya Rahane (49) when the India vice-captain half-heartedly pulled a short-pitched ball straight into the hands of Latham at square leg.

Rahane missed out on his half-century and hit five boundaries.

New Zealand’s decision to take the second new ball half an hour before lunch paid off when Southee had Ashwin (22) caught by Latham in the slips.

The Black Caps’ only blemish in an otherwise dominant third day’s play came when Southee dropped a sitter in the third slip from Jadeja before the left-hander was caught down the leg side after the break.