IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes fastest Indian to score 1000 Test runs

Star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal became the fastest Indian to score 1000 Test runs during the ongoing Test match against England at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday.

Jaiswal took just nine matches to achieve this feat, surpassing Sunil Gavaskar and Cheteshwar Pujara’s record of 11 matches.

In terms of innings, Jaiswal is the second-fastest - 16 - after Vinod Kambli, who did it in 14 innings.

The 22 years, 70 days old Jaiswal is now the fourth youngest Indian batter to pass the 1000 Test runs mark and is in a company of greats like Sachin Tendulkar (19Y, 217D), Kapil Dev (21Y, 27D), Ravi Shastri (21Y, 197D), and Dilip Vengsarkar (22Y, 293D).

He made his Test debut in August 2023 against West Indies. He has scored two double centuries with the career best of 214 not out. Jaiswal has three centuries and three fifties so far in the longest format of cricket.