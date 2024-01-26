IND vs ENG, 1st Test: No regrets to Jaiswal after missing out on century

Yashasvi Jaiswal has no regrets about missing out on a well-deserved century and said that his motto is to contribute to the team’s success rather than focusing on personal milestones.

The India opener was dismissed on 80 in the very first over of the second day, as India at stumps was 421/7 with a massive lead of 175 runs in reply to England’s 246.

Jaiswal began the day by smashing Root for a boundary, but soon the former England skipper had the opener caught and bowled.

“It could have been pleasing if I could have scored a hundred, but I think my thinking there was to score runs, and I was quite positive in my mind and building the innings. But I think it (the knock) was good. I think I would have played well, but it happens in cricket. It’s fine; if I make a mistake I am learning from my mistakes,” Jaiswal said at the post-match press conference.

ALSO READ | IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Rahul, Jadeja hit half-centuries as India tightens grip on second day

Playing in his first Test in India, the 22-year-old opined that the atmosphere at home is different from that of other countries.

“This is my first Test match in India and I was thinking of contributing and doing well for my team. When I was playing in the West Indies and South Africa, it was quite different and even the environment was different. But I was really enjoying all the places, and it is always a proud moment and honour whenever I go and play for my country,” Jaiswal, who made his Test debut against the West Indies last year, said.

India is in a commanding position and will look to bundle out England and secure a huge win to take a 1-0 series lead. Speaking about the pitch, the young opener said that the track is helping the spinners, and shot-making will be difficult.

“Wicket is spinning at the moment, and it is not a ‘patta’ belter of a wicket. There is help for spinners.”