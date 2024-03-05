Yuzvendra Chahal picks four-for in DY Patil T20 tournament contest

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal produced a match-winning spell of 4-0-22-4 on Tuesday to power Income Tax to a solid 135-run win over Canara Bank in a DY Patil T20 Cup match, here.
Playing in his first match of the corporate tournament here at the DY Patil University Ground, the right-arm spinner hit the strides, immediately sending down 10 dots and conceding only two fours in his spell.
Income Tax first piled up 244 for five, courtesy of Vishal More’s 28-ball 61 (8x4s, 3x6s) and an unbeaten 18-ball 53 from Sumit Kumar, who clobbered five sixes and four hits to the fence.
The tournament had witnessed the return of India all-rounder Hardik Pandya from a long injury layoff, as well as wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan.
