Yuzvendra Chahal picks four-for in DY Patil T20 tournament contest

Playing in his first match of the corporate tournament, the right-arm spinner hit the strides, immediately sending down 10 dots and conceding only two fours in his spell.

Published : Mar 05, 2024 19:17 IST , NAVI MUMBAI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE- Yuzvendra Chahal produced a match-winning spell of 4-0-22-4 
Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
infoIcon

FILE- Yuzvendra Chahal produced a match-winning spell of 4-0-22-4  | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal produced a match-winning spell of 4-0-22-4 on Tuesday to power Income Tax to a solid 135-run win over Canara Bank in a DY Patil T20 Cup match, here.

Playing in his first match of the corporate tournament here at the DY Patil University Ground, the right-arm spinner hit the strides, immediately sending down 10 dots and conceding only two fours in his spell.

ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy 2024: Vidarbha tightens grip over Madhya Pradesh, final day semifinal thriller in store

Income Tax first piled up 244 for five, courtesy of Vishal More’s 28-ball 61 (8x4s, 3x6s) and an unbeaten 18-ball 53 from Sumit Kumar, who clobbered five sixes and four hits to the fence.

The tournament had witnessed the return of India all-rounder Hardik Pandya from a long injury layoff, as well as wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

