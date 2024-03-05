Yuzvendra Chahal picks four-for in DY Patil T20 tournament contest

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal produced a match-winning spell of 4-0-22-4 on Tuesday to power Income Tax to a solid 135-run win over Canara Bank in a DY Patil T20 Cup match, here.

Playing in his first match of the corporate tournament here at the DY Patil University Ground, the right-arm spinner hit the strides, immediately sending down 10 dots and conceding only two fours in his spell.

ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy 2024: Vidarbha tightens grip over Madhya Pradesh, final day semifinal thriller in store

Income Tax first piled up 244 for five, courtesy of Vishal More’s 28-ball 61 (8x4s, 3x6s) and an unbeaten 18-ball 53 from Sumit Kumar, who clobbered five sixes and four hits to the fence.

The tournament had witnessed the return of India all-rounder Hardik Pandya from a long injury layoff, as well as wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan.