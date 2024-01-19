MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Zaka Ashraf quits as interim head of Pakistan cricket

The government’s inter-provincial coordination committee asked Ashraf to cancel a PCB management committee meeting in Karachi this week and stopped him from taking any major financial decisions.

Published : Jan 19, 2024 23:17 IST , ISLAMABAD - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Zaka Ashraf.
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Zaka Ashraf. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Zaka Ashraf. | Photo Credit: AP

Zaka Ashraf quit as the interim head of the Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday just days after the government stopped him from convening a meeting.

The government’s inter-provincial coordination committee asked Ashraf to cancel a PCB management committee meeting in Karachi this week and stopped him from taking any major financial decisions.

However, Ashraf convened an urgent meeting of the 10-member management committee in Lahore on Friday and announced he had quit.

“He (Ashraf) thanked members of the MC, the PCB management and staff for their support during this tenure,” the cricket board said in a statement. “Members of the MC and the PCB management expressed their gratitude to the Chairman MC for his leadership.”

Ashraf replaced Najam Sethi in July as chairman of the management committee. The government gave Ashraf until Feb. 4 to form a board of governors and organise an election of a PCB chairman but he failed.

Also read | PCB issues NOC to four players returning from injury layoffs

The Pakistan men’s team endured below-par performances during Ashraf’s tenure. The team didn’t get out of the group stage at the Cricket World Cup in India, and didn’t pass the Super Four in the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.

Babar Azam resigned as the captain in all formats after the World Cup, and Ashraf asked team director Mickey Arthur and coach Grant Bradburn to report to the National Cricket Academy in Lahore before both foreign coaches eventually quit.

Under new test captain Shan Masood, Pakistan was routed by Australia 3-0. Twenty20 captain Shaheen Shah Afridi is trailing 4-0 in the five-match series in New Zealand with the last T20 to be played on Sunday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Zaka Ashraf

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Zaka Ashraf quits as interim head of Pakistan cricket
    AP
  2. AFCON 2023: Cape Verde Islands beats Mozambique to win group and reach next stage of African Cup of Nations
    Reuters
  3. AFC Asian Cup: Aymen Hussein double helps Iraq stun four-time winner Japan
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. BCCI announces India ‘A’ squad for second and third multi-day matches against England Lions
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kalinga Super Cup: East Bengal beats Mohun Bagan to qualify for semifinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Zaka Ashraf quits as interim head of Pakistan cricket
    AP
  2. Tamil Nadu’s Jagadeesan: Since first match of this season, I don’t know for what reason there has been axe over my head
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. BCCI announces India ‘A’ squad for second and third multi-day matches against England Lions
    Team Sportstar
  4. First unofficial Test: England Lions inches towards big win against India A
    PTI
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Anustup keeps Bengal on top against Chhattisgarh after day 1
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Zaka Ashraf quits as interim head of Pakistan cricket
    AP
  2. AFCON 2023: Cape Verde Islands beats Mozambique to win group and reach next stage of African Cup of Nations
    Reuters
  3. AFC Asian Cup: Aymen Hussein double helps Iraq stun four-time winner Japan
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. BCCI announces India ‘A’ squad for second and third multi-day matches against England Lions
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kalinga Super Cup: East Bengal beats Mohun Bagan to qualify for semifinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment