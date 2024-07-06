ZIM vs IND Live Score, 1st T20I: India wins toss, elects to field first vs Zimbabwe; Parag, Abhishek, Jurel to debut for IND

- July 06, 2024 16:13Playing XIs
India - Shubman Gill(c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed
Zimbabwe - Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Wessly Madhevere, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara
- July 06, 2024 16:07Zimbabwe captain Raza after the toss!
I don’t mind batting first. The wicket looks good. Zimbabwe cricket has trusted me with this transition phase. I look for young boys to come out and fight. It is humbling to lead this bunch. Sean has retired. It is a young side. Ervine will have a role in future.
- July 06, 2024 16:06Indian captain Shubman Gill after the toss!
We will field first. I think it looks like a good surface. It won’t change much later. It has been long coming. We won an ICC event after 11 years. You always have some expectations from yourself. We have three debutants. Sharma, Jurel and Parag make their debuts.
- July 06, 2024 16:03Toss Update
India wins the toss and elects to field first.
Three T20I debutants for India - Abhishek Sharma, Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag.
- July 06, 2024 15:34Head-to-head: ZIM vs IND in the T20IS.
Matches played: 8
India: 6
Zimbabwe: 2
Last result: India won by 71 runs (Melbourne; 2022)
- July 06, 2024 15:28Predicted eleven of both teams.INDIA PREDICTED XI
Shubman Gill (C), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh KumarZIMBABWE PREDICTED XI
Tadiwanashe Marumani, Milton Shumba, Innocent Kaia, Wessley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (C), Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande (WK), Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara
- July 06, 2024 15:26Three players added in India’s squad recently for the first two T20Is.
IND vs ZIM: Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana replace Samson, Dube, Jaiswal in India’s squad for first two T20Is
The trio of Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana was on Tuesday named as replacements for Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the Indian squad for the first two matches of the T20I series against Zimbabwe.
- July 06, 2024 15:13Gill confirms these players who might fill spots of Rohit-Kohli.
- July 06, 2024 15:08Shubman Gill confirms the top-order.
“Abhishek Sharma will open with me and Ruturaj Gaikwad will bat at No.3,” said Gill on the eve of the game.
- July 06, 2024 14:55Andy Flower is looking forward to the ZIM vs IND T20I series!
- July 06, 2024 14:52Live streaming info
How to watch ZIM vs IND First T20I match live on TV in India?
The first T20I match between Zimbabwe and India will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be available from streaming through the SonyLiv app and website.
- July 06, 2024 14:30Welcome!
Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the 1st T20I between India and Zimbabwe.
Latest on Sportstar
- ZIM vs IND Live Score, 1st T20I: India wins toss, elects to field first vs Zimbabwe; Parag, Abhishek, Jurel to debut for IND
- Indian sports wrap, July 6: Bhambri-Olivetti pair ousted from Wimbledon
- India women’s 23-member squad for Myanmar friendlies announced
- England vs Switerzland, EURO 2024 tactical preview: Will a change to a 3-man backline allow Foden and Bellingham to flourish?
- IND-W vs SA-W: Made some errors as a bowling unit, says Radha Yadav on 1st T20I loss
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE