ZIM vs IND Live Score, 1st T20I: India wins toss, elects to field first vs Zimbabwe; Parag, Abhishek, Jurel to debut for IND

ZIM vs IND: Follow for all live score updates from the 1st T20I between Zimbabwe and India happening in Harare on Saturday.

Updated : Jul 06, 2024 16:20 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the 1st T20I between Zimbabwe and India happening in Harare on Saturday. 

  • July 06, 2024 16:13
    Playing XIs

    India - Shubman Gill(c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

    Zimbabwe - Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Wessly Madhevere, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara

  • July 06, 2024 16:07
    Zimbabwe captain Raza after the toss!

    I don’t mind batting first. The wicket looks good. Zimbabwe cricket has trusted me with this transition phase. I look for young boys to come out and fight. It is humbling to lead this bunch. Sean has retired. It is a young side. Ervine will have a role in future.

  • July 06, 2024 16:06
    Indian captain Shubman Gill after the toss!

    We will field first. I think it looks like a good surface. It won’t change much later. It has been long coming. We won an ICC event after 11 years. You always have some expectations from yourself. We have three debutants. Sharma, Jurel and Parag make their debuts.

  • July 06, 2024 16:03
    Toss Update

    India wins the toss and elects to field first. 

    Three T20I debutants for India - Abhishek Sharma, Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag.

  • July 06, 2024 15:43
    All H2H stats

    ZIM vs IND head-to-head: Zimbabwe vs India overall stats, top performers, records ahead of T20I series

    ZIM vs IND, T20I series 2024: Here are all the head-to-head stats, records and key numbers ahead of the Zimbabwe vs India First T20I match in Harare.

  • July 06, 2024 15:34
    Head-to-head: ZIM vs IND in the T20IS.

    Matches played: 8

    India: 6

    Zimbabwe: 2

    Last result: India won by 71 runs (Melbourne; 2022)

  • July 06, 2024 15:28
    Predicted eleven of both teams.
    INDIA PREDICTED XI

    Shubman Gill (C), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

    ZIMBABWE PREDICTED XI

    Tadiwanashe Marumani, Milton Shumba, Innocent Kaia, Wessley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (C), Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande (WK), Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara

  • July 06, 2024 15:26
    Three players added in India’s squad recently for the first two T20Is.

    IND vs ZIM: Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana replace Samson, Dube, Jaiswal in India’s squad for first two T20Is

    The trio of Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana was on Tuesday named as replacements for Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the Indian squad for the first two matches of the T20I series against Zimbabwe.

  • July 06, 2024 15:13
    Gill confirms these players who might fill spots of Rohit-Kohli.

    ZIM vs IND: Shubman Gill eyes opening slots left vacant by Kohli, Rohit

    Shubman Gill understands how tough it is to replicate the imposing feats of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, but the young batting star wants to ease himself into the role of a T20I opener

    ​This will be the first T20I upon the retirement of India’s star duo Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

  • July 06, 2024 15:08
    Shubman Gill confirms the top-order.

    “Abhishek Sharma will open with me and Ruturaj Gaikwad will bat at No.3,” said Gill on the eve of the game.

  • July 06, 2024 14:55
    Andy Flower is looking forward to the ZIM vs IND T20I series!
  • July 06, 2024 14:52
    Live streaming info

    How to watch ZIM vs IND First T20I match live on TV in India?

    The first T20I match between Zimbabwe and India will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be available from streaming through the SonyLiv app and website.

  • July 06, 2024 14:35
    Preview

    India tour of Zimbabwe: Shubman Gill faces acid test as skipper, India eyes clean sweep

    India will be seeking to build on last weekend’s triumph, Zimbabwe needs to start again after failing to qualify for the recent global event.

  • July 06, 2024 14:30
    Welcome!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the 1st T20I between India and Zimbabwe. 

