Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: Afridi, Nauman fifers hand PAK innings win

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the second Test between Zimbabwe and Pakistan in Harare.

1:35PM: Pakistan clinches the series 2-0 in a thumping innings and 147 runs win over Zimbabwe. Shaheen Afridi and Nauman Ali picks five wickets apiece. Together, with Hasan Ali's fifer in the first innings, the Test marks the sixth instance and first by Pakistan where three bowlers picked up five-wicket hauls.

In a dominating third day for the visitor, Zimbabwe's early resurgence in its follow-on crumbled as Pakistan's left-arm spinner Nauman Ali tore through its lineup with figures of 5 for 86. Wicket-keeper Regis Chakabva's 80 and skipper Brendan Taylor's 49 were the only bright spots for Zimbabwe on Day 3 as it finished at 220 for 9, staring at an innings defeat.

After a fine first day, Pakistan put itself in a commanding position, with an all-round performance on Day 2. Read more about that here: Zimbabwe 52-4 after Abid Ali double leads Pakistan to 510

In case you need a reminder how the action on the opening day transpired, here is the report:Centuries by Abid and Azhar put Pakistan in strong position

Toss: Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first.

Pakistan handed Test debut to 36-year-old seamer Tabish Khan in the second Test against Zimbabwe on Friday after skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat first.

Tabish has been a consistent performer at the domestic level in Pakistan with 598 first-class wickets.

Pakistan routed Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs in the first match in Harare.

Playing XI

Pakistan Playing XI: Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Tabish Khan, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Kevin Kasuza, Tarisai Musakanda, Regis Chakabva(w), Brendan Taylor(c), Milton Shumba, Roy Kaia, Tendai Chisoro, Luke Jongwe, Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Umpires: Langton Rusere, Marais Erasmus, Iknow Chabi, Forster Mutizwa

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)