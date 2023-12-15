MagazineBuy Print

Messi tickets in Hong Kong snapped up in under an hour

The Argentine great and his Inter Miami side will face a Hong Kong XI at the 40,000-capacity Hong Kong Stadium on February 4.

Published : Dec 15, 2023 16:14 IST , Hong Kong - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Lionel Messi with his eighth Ballon d’Or award. 
Lionel Messi with his eighth Ballon d’Or award.  | Photo Credit: AFP
Tickets to see Lionel Messi in a Hong Kong friendly were snapped up in under an hour on Friday after nearly two million people queued online, organisers said.

The Argentine great and his Inter Miami side will face a Hong Kong XI at the 40,000-capacity Hong Kong Stadium on February 4.

“We are absolutely thrilled with the response from the fans,” said Michel Lamuniere, chairman and CEO of Tatler Asia, which is helping to stage the game.

Some social media users posted screenshots of the app showing an error message which cited “traffic overload”.

Messi last played in Hong Kong in 2014, also for a friendly game.

Miami co-owner David Beckham, who played in Hong Kong in 2003 soon after joining Real Madrid, previously said the MLS club was looking forward to playing in a “beautiful city with a great sports scene”.

Miami’s line-up in Hong Kong will also include Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, according to organisers.

The Hong Kong XI will be made up of players from the Chinese territory’s top division.

