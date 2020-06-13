Football Videos Bundesliga is good, but Bayern are just a class apart: Mancienne Former Hamburg defender Michael Mancienne says Bayern's quality is a 'joke' as it closes in on a seventh straight Bundesliga title. Team Sportstar 13 June, 2020 12:39 IST Team Sportstar 13 June, 2020 12:39 IST Bundesliga is good, but Bayern are just a class apart: Mancienne Bundesliga: Nagelsmann praises Olmo's attitude Bundesliga Preview: Bayern hopes to close in on title against Gladbach I need to educate myself on racism: Brighton coach Potter More Videos Eriksson: Manchester City must keep Guardiola Barcelona players train ahead of long-awaited La Liga return Cole and Campbell should be successful managers: Eriksson Top 10 goalkeepers in ISL DFB-Pokal highlights: Bayern Munich defeats Frankfurt, reaches final Juan Manuel Lillo - Pep's right-hand man Flick eyes new wingers for Bayern in the transfer market Ada Hegerberg: Women's football could suffer most as 'weakest link'