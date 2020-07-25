Football Videos

Champions League: Gasperini eager to see Mbappe recover to face Atalanta

Gian Piero Gasperini hoped Kylian Mbappe will be fit for PSG's Champions League clash with Atalanta after getting injured in the French Cup final.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
25 July, 2020 14:28 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
25 July, 2020 14:28 IST
Champions League: Gasperini eager to see Mbappe recover to face Atalanta
Maurizio Sarri
Juventus lost 'order' at end of Udinese defeat - Sarri
Kai Havertz
Sane lets slip that Chelsea may have already signed Havertz
Championship: 5 Things - Marcelo Bielsa, a Leeds record-setter
 More Videos
Liverpool FC
Premier League: 5 Things - Liverpool goes unbeaten at Anfield for three years
Fabinho and wife Rebeca Tavares
VIRAL VIDEO: Liverpool fans celebrate title win outside Anfield
Kepa Arrizabalaga has fallen behind Willy Caballero after a series of poor performances in his second season after a £72 million ($92 million) move from Athletic Bilbao.
WATCH: Lampard refuses to single out Kepa after Liverpool defeat
Liverpool FC
Klopp urges Liverpool fans to stay at home to celebrate title
Jurgen Klopp
Beating Chelsea added to a special night - Klopp
De Gea showed he can concentrate in West Ham game: Solskjaer
It was wonderful to celebrate with my family: Klopp on Liverpool trophy lift
Klopp expects 'positive' performance from Liverpool against Chelsea