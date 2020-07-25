Football Videos Champions League: Gasperini eager to see Mbappe recover to face Atalanta Gian Piero Gasperini hoped Kylian Mbappe will be fit for PSG's Champions League clash with Atalanta after getting injured in the French Cup final. Team Sportstar 25 July, 2020 14:28 IST Team Sportstar 25 July, 2020 14:28 IST Champions League: Gasperini eager to see Mbappe recover to face Atalanta Juventus lost 'order' at end of Udinese defeat - Sarri Sane lets slip that Chelsea may have already signed Havertz Championship: 5 Things - Marcelo Bielsa, a Leeds record-setter More Videos Premier League: 5 Things - Liverpool goes unbeaten at Anfield for three years VIRAL VIDEO: Liverpool fans celebrate title win outside Anfield WATCH: Lampard refuses to single out Kepa after Liverpool defeat Klopp urges Liverpool fans to stay at home to celebrate title Beating Chelsea added to a special night - Klopp De Gea showed he can concentrate in West Ham game: Solskjaer It was wonderful to celebrate with my family: Klopp on Liverpool trophy lift Klopp expects 'positive' performance from Liverpool against Chelsea