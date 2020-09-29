Football Videos

Jota will never forget dream Liverpool debut - Klopp

Diogo Jota scored on his Liverpool debut to contribute to his team's 3-1 win over Arsenal.

Team Sportstar
29 September, 2020 13:33 IST
29 September, 2020 13:33 IST
29 September, 2020 13:33 IST
