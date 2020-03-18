Football Videos

Van Der Sar urges clubs to finish leagues by June 30th

Ajax's Chief Executive Officer Edwin van der Sar has urged the footballing world to ensure the leagues finish before June 30.

Team Sportstar
18 March, 2020 12:23 IST

