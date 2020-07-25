Football Videos French Cup win tinged with sadness after Mbappe's injury: Thiago Silva PSG centre-back Thiago Silva says there are mixed emotions after PSG's win over Saint-Etienne in the French Cup following Kylian Mbappe's injury. Team Sportstar 25 July, 2020 14:32 IST Team Sportstar 25 July, 2020 14:32 IST Juventus lost 'order' at end of Udinese defeat - Sarri Sane lets slip that Chelsea may have already signed Havertz Championship: 5 Things - Marcelo Bielsa, a Leeds record-setter Premier League: 5 Things - Liverpool goes unbeaten at Anfield for three years More Videos VIRAL VIDEO: Liverpool fans celebrate title win outside Anfield WATCH: Lampard refuses to single out Kepa after Liverpool defeat Klopp urges Liverpool fans to stay at home to celebrate title Beating Chelsea added to a special night - Klopp De Gea showed he can concentrate in West Ham game: Solskjaer It was wonderful to celebrate with my family: Klopp on Liverpool trophy lift Klopp expects 'positive' performance from Liverpool against Chelsea Messi can stay at Barca as long as he wants - Fernando Gago