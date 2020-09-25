Football Videos EFL Cup: Lampard delighted with hat-trick hero Havertz "It was a great night for Kai, the first of many for him," says the Chelsea manager after his team's 6-0 win over Barnsley. Team Sportstar 25 September, 2020 13:28 IST Team Sportstar 25 September, 2020 13:28 IST EFL Cup: Lampard delighted with hat-trick hero Havertz Suarez bids emotional farewell to Barcelona Serge Gnabry: Bayern Munich quadruple 'sounds nice' Frank Lampard confirms Edouard Mendy's Chelsea medical More Videos Arteta: Gabriel and Saliba lucky to have Luiz as role model Thiago Silva ready to bring winning mentality to Chelsea Bundesliga Highlights: Bayern routs Schalke, Dortmund outclasses Gladbach Bale is back at Spurs - football world reacts Difficult for Suarez to be a Juventus player - Pirlo Gareth Bale one of the world's best - Lampard Klopp vs Lampard - the feud continues Aubameyang turned down Barcelona for 'incredible' Arsenal