VIDEO: I have never been driven by money, says Sergio Ramos after joining Sevilla

Sergio Ramos, ahead of his unveiling at Sevilla, speaks about his the trials and tribulations in Spain, the factor that drives him, his decision to join the Spanish side and more.

Ramos left Sevilla at the age of 19 to join Real Madrid for a then record fee for a Spanish defender.

In 16 seasons at the Bernabeu, Ramos won La Liga five times, the Champions League four times and the Champions League four times.

He played 180 games for Spain, scoring 23 goals, and was part of the team that won the European Championship twice (2008 and 2012) and the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

In 2021, Ramos signed for Paris Saint-Germain but had been without a club since his contract with the French champion ran out in June.

Sevilla sits bottom of La Liga without a point after three matches but as Europa League champion, has qualified for the Champions League group stage. It starts the campaign on September 20.

(with inputs from AFP)