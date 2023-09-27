MagazineBuy Print

Morocco to host 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals

It is only the second time that Morocco will host Africa’s most popular sporting event, almost four decades after the previous time in 1988.

Sep 27, 2023

Reuters
Morocco was awarded the hosting of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals on Wednesday.
Morocco was awarded the hosting of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals on Wednesday.
infoIcon

Morocco was awarded the hosting of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Morocco was awarded the hosting of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals on Wednesday, replacing Guinea which was stripped of the right to host the tournament last year, while the 2027 rights were handed to a co-bid from Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Morocco won by default after Algeria, Zambia and a joint bid from Benin and Nigeria all withdrew before the vote of the Confederation of African Football’s executive committee in Cairo on Wednesday.

The North African country was a runaway favourite and will see the decision as a boost to its hopes of co-hosting the 2030 World Cup with Portugal and Spain.

It is only the second time that Morocco will host Africa’s most popular sporting event, almost four decades after the previous time in 1988.

