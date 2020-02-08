AC Milan's Rade Krunic to miss Inter derby with metatarsal fracture

AC Milan will be without Rade Krunic for the Derby della Madonnina against Inter due to a metatarsal fracture that will keep him out for at least a month.

Krunic sustained a stress fracture to the third metatarsal of his right foot and will undergo further x-rays in March, Milan announced on Saturday. The Bosnia-Herzegovina midfielder sat out last weekend's 1-1 draw with Hellas Verona and is now set for a prolonged period on the sidelines.

Also Read | Milan lacks personality without Ibrahimovic

Krunic, 26, has made 11 appearances for the Rossoneri since joining from Empoli last July.

Milan, which is hopeful of having Zlatan Ibrahimovic back from illness to face Inter on Sunday, sits ninth in Serie A, 19 points adrift of Antonio Conte's men in second.