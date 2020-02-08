Football Football AC Milan's Rade Krunic to miss Inter derby with metatarsal fracture A fracture in his right foot has consigned Milan midfielder Rade Krunic to at least a month on the sidelines. Tom Webber 08 February, 2020 21:01 IST Rade Krunic has made 11 appearances for AC Milan since joining last July. - Getty Images Tom Webber 08 February, 2020 21:01 IST AC Milan will be without Rade Krunic for the Derby della Madonnina against Inter due to a metatarsal fracture that will keep him out for at least a month.Krunic sustained a stress fracture to the third metatarsal of his right foot and will undergo further x-rays in March, Milan announced on Saturday. The Bosnia-Herzegovina midfielder sat out last weekend's 1-1 draw with Hellas Verona and is now set for a prolonged period on the sidelines.Also Read | Milan lacks personality without IbrahimovicKrunic, 26, has made 11 appearances for the Rossoneri since joining from Empoli last July.Milan, which is hopeful of having Zlatan Ibrahimovic back from illness to face Inter on Sunday, sits ninth in Serie A, 19 points adrift of Antonio Conte's men in second. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos