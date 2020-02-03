Milan Derby: Handanovic doubtful after sustaining finger fracture

Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic is set to miss the Milan derby this weekend after fracturing a finger.

Handanovic sat out the 2-0 victory over Udinese on Sunday after hurting his finger in training, with Daniele Padelli making his Serie A debut for Inter in his stead.

While no time frame was provided for the Slovenia international's return to action, he seems unlikely to recover in time to face Milan at San Siro on Sunday.

ALSO READ| Udinese 0-2 Inter: Lukaku scores twice as Conte's side closes gap on Juventus

"Samir Handanovic has undergone an X-ray examination following an injury to his left hand suffered in training," a statement published by Inter on Monday read.

"Results showed a hairline fracture to his little finger. His condition will be reassessed on a daily basis."

Before confirmation of the injury was provided by the club, reports in the Italian media suggested Handanovic could be facing up to four weeks on the sidelines.

In the week after the derby against Milan, Inter faces Napoli in the first leg of its Coppa Italia semifinal and fellow Scudetto challenger Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.

Antonio Conte's men also have a Europa League last-32 tie against Ludogorets to come before taking on reigning Serie A champion Juventus on March 1.